Crawford County Marriages

Press Argus-Courier

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Jacob Ward, 20, of Huntington and Amber Williams, 20, of Van Buren.

Austin Williams, 21, and Lesa Moore, 20, both of Van Buren.

James McGee, 33, and Jowayne Sims, 32, both of Alma.

Scott Cornelson Jr., 28, and Mandy Stewart, 26, both of Van Buren.

Elijah Hernandez, 22, and Bianca Ozuna, 20, both of Van Buren.

Tyler Nolan, 28, and Martay Ehret, 26, both of Van Buren.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Jason Sampley, 35, and Courtney Beale, 29, both of Hartman.

Caleb Stewart, 28, and Kali Shaw, 28, both of Van Buren.

Daniel Phillips, 46, and Karina Brooks, 48, both of Van Buren.

Stanley Cowan, 62, and Debra Webb, 53, both of Van Buren.