Van Buren native selected as AFDA president

Staff Writer

The Arkansas Funeral Directors Association (AFDA) has selected Scott Berna of Fayetteville as its new president. Berna was installed as AFDA president during an association board of directors meeting in Little Rock in April.

He previously served as president-elect for the association over the last two years. He and his wife Paula own Berna Funeral Homes. They include Nelson-Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville, Nelson-Berna Funeral Home of Rogers and Moore’s Chapel Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

Berna succeeds Kenny Culpepper of Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service of McGehee as president of ADFA, which works across the state to maintain the funeral industry’s highest standards of excellence and service. AFDA offers continuing education, governmental relations and advocacy, and public relations support to the state’s funeral home industry.

Berna is a Van Buren native who started in the funeral profession in high school at Edwards-Fentress Funeral Homes in Van Buren and Fort Smith. He earned his funeral director license in 1985. He managed funeral homes and cemeteries in Texas and Oklahoma before returning to Arkansas in 1999 to manage then-Nelson’s Funeral Home and Crematory and Fairview Memorial Gardens.

The Bernas purchased Nelson’s Funeral Home in 2002 and Moore’s Chapel in 2010. They acquired the Rogers' funeral home last year. They have two children and three grandchildren.

In addition to Berna, the AFDA selected the following officers for 2021: Ladonna Smith of Davis-Smith Funeral Home in Glenwood, president-elect; Ciley Castillo of Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob, vice-president; David Tucker of Roller-Swift Funeral Home in Osceola, secretary; Robert Kaelin of Moore’s Chapel in Fayetteville, treasurer; and Tom Compton of Roller Funeral Homes in Little Rock, policy board representative.