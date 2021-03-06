Extension Office offers ServSafe manager course

Staff Writer

The Cooperative Extension Service will offer training and certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager and ServSafe Instructor and Proctor programs. Arkansas Department of Health now requires food service facilities to have at least one supervisory employee who has certified food manager training. ServSafe is the industry standard in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare and serve food safely.

A ServSafe-certified food manager course will be held on April 14 at 9 a.m. at the Crawford County Extension Office, 105 Pointer Trail W., Van Buren. The course will cost $140 for new managers and $60 for recertifications, which includes the book and exam. Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe food manager certification, which is good for five years. All participants must preregister and pay by April 2. Class size is limited. Books are nonrefundable once distributed.

To register or for more information, contact the Crawford County Extension Office at (479) 474-5286 or email tbolton@uada.edu.