Crawford County Library board meeting agenda
Press Argus-Courier
The Crawford County Library board meeting will be held Tuesday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Mountainburg City Hall. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
I. Call to order.
II. Approval of previous minutes.
III. Financial report/stats/budget.
IV. Branch Reports.
V. Old Business
a. Meeting Room dedication – Sunday, March 28
VI. New business.
a. Mountainburg lot sale.
b. Operating guidelines and hours.
c. Collections – uncollected fees
d. $15/hour minimum wage
VII. Other Business
VIII. Executive session
a. Staff compensation
IX. Adjournment