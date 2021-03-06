SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crawford County Library board meeting agenda

Press Argus-Courier

The Crawford County Library board meeting will be held Tuesday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Mountainburg City Hall. Social distancing and face coverings are required.

I. Call to order.

II. Approval of previous minutes.

III. Financial report/stats/budget.

IV. Branch Reports.

V. Old Business

    a. Meeting Room dedication – Sunday, March 28

VI. New business.

    a. Mountainburg lot sale.

    b. Operating guidelines and hours.

    c. Collections – uncollected fees

    d. $15/hour minimum wage

VII. Other Business

VIII. Executive session

    a. Staff compensation

IX. Adjournment