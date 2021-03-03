Alma Chamber hosts Shamrock Fun Run

Staff Writer

The Alma Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first virtual 5K, the Shamrock Fun Run, through the month of March.

Registration is open through March 15 and the race must be completed by March 31. The entry fee is $30 and an online registration form is available at runsignup.com/race/AR/Alma/ShamrockFunRun.

All entrants will receive a custom Shamrock Fun Run medal, T-shirt and swag bag. The winner will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card.

Exclusive sponsors are F&S Physical Therapy and Fitness One in Alma.

For more information, visit the Alma Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or contact the race director at director@almachamber.com.