Citizens Bank & Trust announces promotions

Staff Writer

The board of directors of Citizens Bank & Trust is proud to announce the following promotions effective Jan. 1:

Shayna Speaker has been promoted to vice president/finance. Shayna graduated from Alma High School and the University of Arkansas in 2005, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She began her career with Citizens Bank in 2004 in the bookkeeping department and transferred to the human resources department in 2005. In 2006 she was promoted to HR officer, and to assistant vice president/finance in 2011. She serves on several internal bank committees. She spends her free time with her husband, Jared, and daughters, Savannah and Sloane. She enjoys cooking and just about any outdoor activity.

Luis Aguilar has been promoted to assistant vice president/finance. Luis graduated from Van Buren High School in 2010 and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2015, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He joined Citizens Bank as a staff accountant in March 2016. Luis has over eight years of banking experience. He is an alumni of Leadership Crawford County, class of 2018. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Ashlee, and their son, Luka. In his spare time, he also enjoys watching soccer, football, and playing video games.

Brittaney Taylor was promoted to assistant vice president/deposit operations. Brittaney began her career at Citizens Bank in 2007 as a teller at the Alma branch. In 2015, she was promoted to head teller at the North Hills branch and branch officer in 2016. In 2020, she assumed the role of deposit operations officer at the main bank and assisted in training of the bank’s customer service representatives. She has served on various committees and focus groups within the bank and works with the bank’s elementary school program "Dollars & Sense." She currently serves as an ambassador for the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, she enjoys family time, especially with her son, Bryson.

Tina Ward was promoted to branch officer of the downtown branch. Tina joined Citizens Bank in 2017 as a customer service representative at the Northridge branch. In 2018, she transferred to the main bank and assumed the position of technical support specialist, overseeing online banking, cash management, merchant services and debit card issues. In 2019, she was promoted to head yeller at the downtown branch. A Fort Smith native, she graduated from Southside High School and attends UAFS, where she majors in finance. She and her husband, Michael, currently live in Alma, where he is a pastor and she serves as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School committee member of Zion Hope No. 2 Association and treasurer of Women’s Ministry of 88 FWB Church.

Kim Baker was promoted to branch officer of the North Hills branch. Kim began her career with Citizens Bank in 2016 as a teller at the Northridge branch. In 2020, she was promoted to head teller at the North Hills branch. She and her husband, Jay, have three children, twin daughters Bailey and Brooklyn and son Brady. They are active members of North Park Baptist Church where she serves as a group leader of the 330 Students Ministry Team. She is an active member of GFWC Women’s League of Van Buren. In her free time, she spends quality time with her family and especially enjoys being in her kitchen preparing family meals.