Alma mayor proclaims February Career and Technology Month

Staff Writer

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs allow students to explore a range of options for their future, in and out of the classroom. Alma Mayor Jerry Martin recently proclaimed the month of February as CTE Month in Alma.

Martin recently visited with Alma High School's Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) members about the importance of careers and what classes they are taking at school. The mayor is a former DECA member himself.

CTE programs provide the skills and confidence students needed to pursue career options, discover their passions and get on a path to success. Available in high school, students can participate in CTE along with the other activities they enjoy. Alma School District includes classes in business, family and consumer sciences, NJROTC, health sciences, orientation to teaching, TV/AV, career development, engineering and marketing/entrepreneurship.

Students in CTE programs are provided opportunities for specialized classes, internships or work-based learning experience, industry-certified certifications, skillsets for life beyond high school and networking with members of their learning communities.