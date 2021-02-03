Crawford County Bankruptcies: 2.7.21
Press Argus-Courier
Incorporations:
Henderson Financial Services LLC, Jaysa Lachelle Henderson, 3709 Kenner Chapel Road, Rudy.
Custom Shock Bushings LLC, Derek Goodlin, 5724 Hidden Falls Lane, Rudy.
Yarbrough Properties Inc., Travis Yarbrough, 2626 Catcher Road, Van Buren.
2013 Wicked Stix Girls Softball FYV, Melissa Cole, 1811 Deepwood Drive, Alma.
Twisted L. Hauling LLC, Stephen James Linder Jr., 7209 S. Graphic Drive, Alma.
Donelson's Tire LLC, Michael R Donelson, 10100 Shiloh Road, Van Buren.
DWR Holdings LLC, Delores Mae Wheat, 2239 Melody Lane, Alma.