GREENWOOD — There is a direct correlation between Greenwood’s offense becoming the juggernaut it currently is and Hunter Wilkinson becoming healthy.

"I’m so glad to be back to 100 percent," Wilkinson said.

The Bulldogs averaged 33 points and 331 yards per game through the first three games of the season when Wilkinson was playing with a banged-up shoulder.

The Bulldogs have averaged 46 points and 455 yards of offense over the last 10 games with a healthy Wilkinson.

Some of that was also the emergence of the offensive line.

"The first couple of games, we weren’t running the ball very well." senior guard and captain Easton Erwin said. "We made some changes and it started to click. We have good leadership up front overall."

Erwin, tackles Christian Brown and Braden Stein, center Ethan Cole, all seniors, and junior guard Jeremiah Presson along with junior Corben Webb who rotates in at tackle have also been on a mission to establish their presence at the bequest of Greenwood coach Chris Young.

"We always try to come out and set the tone," Cole said. "(Young) talks to us all the time about it."

Now, the offensive line is clicking, Wilkinson is healthy, the offense is rolling and the Bulldogs are going back to Little Rock.

"It’s a great opportunity we get to go play in Little Rock," Wilkinson said. "Our team works great together. We’ve been working a lot in practice about executing."

Wilkinson has been a workhorse for the Bulldogs for three years with 591 carries for 3,447 yards and 59 touchdowns on the ground.

"He’s a kid that you don’t replace," Young said. "He’s a kid that you have come through your program once in a lifetime."

His first 20-carry game was in a 62-33 win over Benton in 2018 when he had 25 totes for 163 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.

That was the first of 14 100-yard games in his career.

"He seems to get better with every carry throughout a game," Young said. "That’s maybe the most impressive thing about him.

"You see some running backs get worn down the more carries they get. Hunter seems to get better as the game goes on."

In Greenwood’s 38-28 win over Lake Hamilton in November, Wilkinson had 20 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns, but more telling, he had 13 carries for 153 yards and both of his touchdowns in the second half.

"He’s the total package," Young said. "We’re so fortunate to have him in our program.

"When he competes, he makes everybody else compete as well. He brings it every day."

Wilkinson is part of a senior class that, as juniors, saw their season end last year a game short of Little Rock with a semifinal loss at Searcy.

"It’s always our goal to get to Little Rock," senior cornerback Jayden Jasna said. "Last year, we came up short.

"These seniors knew what we had to do. It was a little bit of motivation. We had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder to get back to ’The Rock.’ I’m happy for us to get back. We’re going to go execute this next game."

The seniors also had to go through a coaching change with veteran coach Rick Jones leaving for college football. His offensive coordinator and basically right-hand man, Young, was quickly promoted to the position, and the Bulldogs haven’t missed a beat.

"We’ve had Coach Young here ever since we’ve been here," senior safety Hayden Wells said. "He didn’t change much. We’re still doing the same thing before games and practices and everything."

The Bulldogs rolled through the regular season and racked up victories over West Memphis, Mountain Home and Marion in the playoffs all via the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule.

"It’s a good feeling," Erwin said. "Last year, we had a sour taste in our mouth when we left Searcy.

"We’ve had it in the back of our head that it happened and we let it motivate us. We don’t want to be in that situation again."

With the Bulldogs on the verge of a 10th state title, Wilkinson is also on the brink of history at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Wilkinson has scored 66 offensive touchdowns in his career, which ties him with Bulldog great Drew Morgan in school history.

"That’s amazing," Wilkinson said. "When I got that news, I was shocked. It was a dream. I had to pinch myself to make sure it was real.

"My goal is to break that record. I’m going to turn it up there and get that record broken."