Despite scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, the Northside Grizzlies were able to hang on for a home basketball win Thursday.

The Grizzlies relinquished a 13-point third-quarter lead when Little Rock Hall rallied to tie the score at 47-all late. But a foul shot in the final minute proved to be the deciding point as Northside pulled out a 48-47 win at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

It was the second time this season the Grizzlies defeated Hall. Northside posted a 59-42 win, also at home, on Nov. 17.

Here are five takeaways from Northside's latest win against the Warriors on Thursday night:

1. Shots finally drop

Northside, which trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, was down by three at halftime, 23-20.

But the Grizzlies started the second half on a 15-2 run. Senior Jacob Joe capped the spurt with a 3-pointer.

"I just told them we had to knock down shots," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "Defensively, when you hold somebody to 23 points in a half, that's pretty dang good.

"And then on the offensive end, we've got to look in the mirror; that's 100 percent us of not being able to knock down shots and just kept missing little bunnies. But I thought we did a better job in the third quarter of scoring those bunnies, and I think we knocked down a couple of (long-range) shots."

2. Triple shot of Joe

Later in the third quarter, Joe hit another 3 as the Grizzlies built a 13-point lead, 42-29.

For the game, Joe led the Grizzlies with 15 points, 12 coming in the third quarter. He also hit three 3's.

Joe's first 3 came with a minute to go in the opening half, which cut Northside's deficit to three. Burnett felt that trey was a momentum boost for his team and for Joe, who had been held scoreless up until that juncture.

"That's what we're going to try and do, maybe move him off the ball a little bit and let him kind of go be a play-maker for us," Burnett said.

3. Character builder

Despite nearly giving the game away, Burnett was glad to see how his largely inexperienced team could handle a pressure situation like that.

"When you have close ballgames like that, that builds character in a team, too, to be able to finish out the game," he said. "I was glad to see, when we was up and we let them get back in the game, just to be able to finish it out; I thought that was really good of our guys to do that and make plays at the end."

4. Savvy Savoy

The Grizzlies also got a lift from sophomore Dae'Marion Savoy, who came off the bench and scored 12 points.

He also hit the first of two foul shots with 1:06 left which broke the 47-all score and put Northside ahead to stay.

"I thought he came off the bench and did a great job, being a sophomore and jumping out there in that environment," Burnett said of Savoy. "I thought he handled the ball really well and made some big decisions to hit people for layups, and I was really pleased with the way he played."

Savoy's production also provided the difference in Northside's bench outscoring Hall's reserves, 16-4.

5. Tightening up

Although Hall started the fourth quarter on a 12-1 run to tie the score at 47-all, the Grizzlies came up big on defense in the final minute.

Jordan Wright was able to grab a defensive rebound off a missed 3. Then with eight seconds left and Northside still up one, the Grizzlies forced a loose ball, with Connor Coats grabbing it.

Hall had one more chance after Northside missed both ends of a double-bonus.

The Warriors got in position for a short jumper with time running out, but the shot was missed and Northside's Denarion Whitmore came up with the board as the buzzer sounded.

"As a coach, that's what you want to be able to hang your hat on is defense," Burnett said. "Offense is up and down, but your defense should always be there."

Wright finished with 12 rebounds and had six of the Grizzlies' eight blocked shots, narrowly missing a double-double with nine points. Whitmore had eight boards as well.

Up Next: Northside (3-1) added a couple of new games to its schedule. On Saturday, the Grizzlies will travel to Little Rock Christian; then on Monday, they go to Jacksonville.