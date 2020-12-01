Stigler's team motto before the season started was, "Make History."

Thanks to a stellar performance by quarterback Darren Manes, the Panthers are doing just that.

Manes accounted for all seven touchdowns in Stigler's 49-14 win at previously undefeated Kingston in last Friday's 3A quarterfinals.

That win sends the Panthers (11-1) into their first state semifinal appearance since 1971.

"That feels so great," Manes selected as the Times Record's Athlete of the Week said. "Starting this year, we came up with a team motto, 'Make History,' and that's what we're doing right now, and we just want to keep continuing to get better and try to go all the way and win it all."

Manes was a main reason why Stigler is now just two wins away from a state title, which would be the first in program history.

Against Kingston, he completed 14-of-22 passes for 308 yards and six touchdowns.

"No, I didn't think I was going to be able to throw that many touchdown passes this week," Manes said. "They had a really big defensive line, and this week, our line really stepped up and they gave me four to five seconds every play we had.

"Also, my receivers had great separation; they ran great routes, and they did everything I could ask for in terms of me to just put it on them and take it to the house."

Manes added his personal favorite of those six TDs was a toss to senior receiver Braden Drewry, who caught three of those TD passes.

"We had Braden run a post and my line created a wall up-field," Manes said. "I stepped up in the pocket and threw it for about 30 yards and he just took it all the way.

"(Our receivers) have really good speed, but it's just the way they know how to run routes that really separates them from most receivers."

Manes also added a rushing touchdown last week as he carried the ball 14 times for 36 yards. On the season, Manes has rushed for 735 yards and 14 TDs.

"I think our line is our key to our offense. ... They're not the biggest, but they've got heart and they'll create gaps for me to get where I need to be," Manes said.

And the Panthers' line has also given Manes time to throw. He has passed for 1,154 yards this season and 16 TDs while being intercepted only one time.

For most of the season, Manes had rotated at quarterback with fellow senior Zane Oldham.

But prior to the playoffs, Stigler coach Chris Risenhoover shifted Oldham to receiver due to an injury to one of their other wideouts, allowing Manes to take over behind center on a full-time basis.

Manes has taken advantage of the situation. In Stigler's two playoff wins, he has passed for a total of 537 yards and eight TDs while adding 138 yards rushing and three TDs.

While Manes is a senior, it's actually his first season with the Panthers, having transferred to Stigler in the off-season from the East Texas town of New Diana, located near Longview.

"I'm loving it," Manes said of Stigler. "There's great people here and great teammates and everybody's wonderful, everyone's nice."

And Manes is just as ecstatic to be working with Risenhoover, who has produced many outstanding quarterbacks during his decade-plus tenure as Stigler's coach.

"When he tells you to run this play because it's going to work, it works every single time, and I've never ran his stuff and have it not work," Manes said of Risenhoover. "His plays are just drawn up perfectly and he knows what he's doing, he has a lot of experience and I guess it all ties in together."

This Friday, Manes and his Panther teammates attempt to make even more history as Stigler travels to Tulsa to take on undefeated Holland Hall in the 3A semifinals.

"I think this week we're going to have to be very disciplined. ... If we just stay disciplined and keep it in our heads, we'll be all right," Manes said.