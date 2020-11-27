There were three area girls cross country teams which came away with runner-up finishes at this fall’s state meet.

Greenwood's Lady Bulldogs finished in second place in 5A while defending 3A champion Waldron was second in its class.

Another state runner-up was the Mansfield Lady Tigers, who achieved their highest finish in program history by placing second in 2A.

Members of those respective teams were selected to the Times Record Arkansas River Valley High School Sports All-Area Team.

Selected from Greenwood were senior Macie Cash and sophomore Madelyn Wilkinson.

Macie Cash, a Lady Bulldog senior, finished second in the 5A event, running in a time of 19:35.01. It was the second straight season Cash finished as the state runner-up.

Sophomore Madelyn Wilkinson was also selected from Greenwood. She placed ninth at state (20:15.32).

Another sophomore, Maria Grano, represents Waldron. She was the top individual finisher for the Lady Bulldogs at the 3A state meet, coming in fifth with a time of 21:24.33.

Mansfield's top individual finisher at its respective state meet was junior Faith Rainwater, who was eighth with a time of 22:55.30.

Van Buren sophomore Aubree Wille placed fourth at the 5A state girls meet with a time of 19:49.64, helping the Lady Pointers achieve a top 10 finish.

Another sophomore, Southside's Heidi Marsh, had a solid season as well. She placed 43rd at the 6A state meet.

On the boys side, Greenwood had an individual state runner-up in sophomore Noah Embrey. He finished second in a time of 16:28.24.

Southside was led by a pair of talented juniors, Isaac Teague and Xander Naegle.

At the 6A meet, Teague came in eighth place in a time of 16:24.89, while Naegle finished 40th.

Three seniors round out the boys list in Ozark's A.J. Post, Booneville's Austin Hill and Subiaco Academy's Max Linares.

Post finished fifth in the 4A boys race, placing in a time of 17:37.57, while Linares came in 13th (17:57.92).

Hill finished 13th in the 3A boys meet with a time of 18:41.66, helping the Bearcats place third in the team standings.

Those All-Area cross country runners will be among those honored at next spring's Arkansas River Valley High School Sports Award Show.

Arkansas River Valley High School Sports All-Area Team

Girls Cross Country

Macie Cash, Greenwood

Madelyn Wilkinson, Greenwood

Aubree Wille, Van Buren

Maria Grano, Waldron

Faith Rainwater, Mansfield

Heidi Marsh, Southside

Boys Cross Country

Noah Embrey, Greenwood

Isaac Teague, Southside

A.J. Post, Ozark

Austin Hill, Booneville

Xander Naegle, Southside

Max Linares, Subiaco Academy