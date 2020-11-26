OZARK - There was no pained expression, only a huge smile on Harper Faulkenberry's face this time.

A year ago in Ozark's postseason opener, the Hillbillies' quarterback suffered a broken leg, which ended his season.

Last Friday, though, Faulkenberry was all smiles after helping the Ozarks past Ashdown, 20-7, in the second round of the 4A playoffs after the Hillbillies drew an opening-round bye.

He was a big reason why Ozark moved on. Faulkenberry, a senior, carried the ball 33 times for 203 yards and scored all three touchdowns for the Hillbillies.

"Running is my game, and (Friday) I showed that," he said. "I never thought I would be able to come back as strong as I was, but through a lot of hard work and support from everybody around me, I've been able to come back stronger.

"It's been a challenging experience for me, but it's taught me a lot about myself and what I can do and what I can overcome."

That was a byproduct of what happened last season when Ozark started its playoff run. In a win against Malvern, Faulkenberry broke the fibula in his leg.

"I had to have surgery, and I think I had to have surgery in December," he said. "Then it was about a six-month recovery and there were days I didn't know if I would ever be able to (play football again)."

Following his surgery, Faulkenberry used crutches. Then a walking boot.

"I was able to walk in the boot for about two or three more months before I could put any weight on it," he said. "After that, I had to ease back in. At first, it was 10 percent of my body weight and then 15 and 20 and 25, and gradually I worked my way up."

By the spring, Faulkenberry was good to go. The Hillbillies weren't able to have spring drills due to COVID-19, allowing him to heal even more.

"Really ever since the spring, I felt like I was 100 percent again," Faulkenberry said. "I worked really hard to get there, but really I think I got back to it as soon as I could."

He's back to engineer the Ozark offense. On the season, Faulkenberry is the team's leading rusher with 1,289 yards and 21 touchdowns.

"He's a leader, he's a stud, he's our leader on the offensive side of the ball," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "The kids really look up to him and if we can put it in his hands, then that helps. ... When we stick it in his hands and everyone else blocks, that's what we're going to do."

Faulkenberry can also pass when he needs to, throwing it for 865 yards and five TDs.

He had just 26 yards passing in the playoff win against Ashdown, but completed a big 21-yard gain to Tyler Sanders on a third-down play early in the second half to keep a drive going.

Moments later, Faulkenberry dove past the goal line for his second TD on the night.

"It took him a little while just getting back into it, but he's gotten stronger as the year goes on and stuff and he's done an exceptional job," Burns said.

Faulkenberry took personal pride in last week's win for another reason.

"I like to challenge myself, and so I set pretty big goals," he said. "My goal this year was to have 2,000 all-purpose yards and I actually broke that this game.

"So I'm pretty happy with it; I wouldn't say I really exceeded my expectations because I always think there's room to grow and I think I can always get better, but I would say that I lived up to the expectations I set for myself."

Despite Faulkenberry's injury, the Hillbillies were still able to reach the 4A semifinals. Now with him healthy, they are determined to go one more additional step.

Ozark (8-3), which has now won four straight games, will be at home again this Friday as the Hillbillies welcome Pocahontas for a third-round 4A playoff.

"I think the biggest thing we're going to have to do as a team is doing what we did (Friday) and play for something bigger than ourselves," Faulkenberry said. "We had people playing selfless (Friday) and they were willing to go both ways, they were willing to block instead of run it.

"We just had guys giving 100 percent every play and that's what it's going to take, playing for your brothers and playing for the guy beside you instead of yourself. I think if we can do that, anything can happen."