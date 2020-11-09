FAYETTEVILLE Jalen Catalon’s dozen tackles, interception and forcing a fumble during the Razorbacks’ 24-13 victory over Tennessee last Saturday earned the Arkansas redshirt freshman safety SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The SEC Office Monday morning in Birmingham announced Catalon’s honor.

Catalon becomes the fourth Razorback named SEC Defensive Player of the Week this season joining fellow safety Joe Foucha and linebackers Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan.

Catalon, two interceptions, and redshirt freshman cornerback Hudson Clark, are the only freshman teammates in 2020 with multiple interceptions. They combine for five Arkansas’ nationally leading 12 interceptions.