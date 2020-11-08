The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) officially released the brackets for the high school football postseason on Saturday.

Due to several schools not being able to play a full conference schedule this season due to COVID-19, the AAA allowed every school the chance to compete in the playoffs. There were a few teams which decided to opt out of the playoffs.

In the 7A playoffs, the Northside Grizzlies finished with the No. 5 seed out of the Central conference by virtue of their 45-0 win this past Friday against Little Rock Southwest.

This Friday, they will travel to face the No. 4 seed from the West, Springdale Har-Ber. The winner will advance to next week's quarterfinals, playing the winner of the opening-round playoff between Rogers Heritage and two-time defending 7A champion Bryant.

Ironically, Northside and Har-Ber was to have originally played in the regular season but that game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite its loss to Springdale, Southside will qualify for the playoffs. The Mavericks finished with the No. 7 seed out of the West and this Friday, will play their opening-round 7A playoff game at North Little Rock, the No. 2 seed from the Central.

In the 6A playoffs, the Greenwood Bulldogs finished off a perfect regular season and is the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West.

They will start the postseason at home this Friday taking on West Memphis, the No. 8 seed from the East. The winner of that game advances to the 6A quarterfinals next week against the winner of the first-round game involving Mountain Home and Pine Bluff.

Also in the 6A playoffs is Van Buren. The Pointers, the No. 7 seed from the West, travels on Friday to face Jonesboro, the No. 2 seed from the East. That winner will take on the winner between Marion and Benton in next week's quarterfinals.

In 5A, Alma ended the regular season with a home win against Farmington.

The Airedales will go to Texarkana this Friday in the first round of the 5A playoffs. That winner will move on next week to face the winner of the opening-round playoff between Hope and Morrilton.

Also in Friday's 5A playoff opening round is Clarksville, which will travel to face Greene Co. Tech, with the winner advancing to face Little Rock Christian in next week's second round.

Two local 4A teams drew byes in the opening round.

Ozark will play again on Nov. 20, and will host Ashdown in a second-round 4A playoff game. Waldron is also off this week, and the Bulldogs will head to Nashville for a second-round game on Nov. 20.

In 3A, Hackett will travel to face Mountain View in an opening-round playoff this Friday. The winner of that game will play a second-round playoff the following week at Booneville.

Several other local 3A teams won't be playing until Nov. 20. Charleston will play a second-round game at home against Mayflower, Paris will be at home to face Salem while Cedarville travels to take on Melbourne.

In 2A this Friday, Mountainburg will travel to face Dierks, Magazine will be at home to take on Hazen and Johnson County Westside travels to face East Poinsett County.

Also on Saturday, the AAA announced the dates for the state title games at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, with the kickoff times still yet to be determined.

The 6A and 7A title games will take place on Dec. 5, the 2A and 5A title games are on Dec. 12 and the 3A and the 4A title games take place on Dec. 19.