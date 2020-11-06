The Van Buren Pointers host the Benton Panthers to wrap up the regular season in a little less dramatic fashion than what they were expecting on Friday.

Both are coming off losses but hope to grab momentum heading into the playoffs.

Friday is just the second meeting all-time between the two schools.

Here’s five keys to Friday’s conference game:

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Van Buren and Benton are playing mostly for momentum in the final week of the regular season.

Van Buren can improve its seeding for the Class 6A playoffs with a win.

The Pointers are currently the seventh seed but can earn the sixth seed with a win coupled with a loss by Siloam Springs at Russellville.

Van Buren currently would be looking a probable trip to Jonesboro in the first round while a win would make a trip to El Dorado more likely.

Benton is locked in as the third seed from the 6A-West in the playoffs but desperately wants to earn some momentum heading to the post-season after losses to Greenwood and Lake Hamilton the final two weeks by a combined 93-62.

KEY MATCH-UP

Van Buren’s secondary versus the all-time leading passer in Benton history.

The Pointers have withstood the various aerial attacks thus far in the 6A-West.

Van Buren is giving up just 119 passing yards per game.

The biggest challenge to date, though, will likely be Friday.

Benton quarterback Garrett Brown has completed 184-of-320 passes for 2,434 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He’s also Benton’s all-time leading passer with 7,554 yards and 65 touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Benton receiver Cameron Harris is one of the top receivers in the conference.

Harris leads the Panthers in all three categories with 47 receptions for 800 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s especially dangerous on screen passes.

Van Buren receiver Jaiden Henry is his equal for the Pointers.

Henry has 51 catches for 1,061 yards and eight touchdowns, and also has a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown this season. Henry also holds for kicks, plays defensive back and returns kicks.

HISTORY

Benton and Van Buren are joined in the same conference for the first time ever.

Van Buren and Benton have played just once with the Pointers winning, 41-14, in the first round of the playoffs in 2010 during a two-year stint in Class 6A when Van Buren played in the blended 7A/6A-Central during the regular season.

Tyler Spoon passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the win.

SENIOR FAREWELL

Van Buren will bid farewell to 20 seniors as they play their final game at Citizens Bank Stadium at Blakemore Field.

The Pointers are 2-2 at home this season.

TODAY’S TICKET

Benton at Van Buren

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Benton 5-4, 4-2 6A-West; Van Buren 3-6, 1-5.

Rankings: Benton is No. 4 in Class 6A.

Last week: Benton lost to Lake Hamilton, 51-34; Van Buren lost to Greenwood, 50-29.

Last meeting: Van Buren won, 41-14, in 2010.