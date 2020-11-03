Mansfield's 2A state championship match on Saturday was all but a formality.

However, the Lady Tigers' lone senior on their varsity roster had a special request.

Brooke Wright, the team's top hitter, wasn't going to be in the rotation when the Lady Tigers had match point in the 2A title game in Hot Springs against Lavaca. She wanted to be on the court whenever Mansfield finally was able to claim the championship.

"For the rotation, I had served and I play back row for one rotation since I'm a middle," Wright said. "We lost that point, and so I had rotated out.

"Previously during a time out that Lavaca had called, I had told (Lady Tiger) Coach (Kaylie) Pyles, 'I would really love to be out on the court with my team whenever we win this game.'"

Pyles promptly understood the significance of Wright being on the court at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs for match point.

So Pyles quickly inserted Wright back in, and the senior was part of the final point in Mansfield's three-set sweep against Lavaca.

"I just really wanted to be out there in my last game, and in a state championship game, and so when I came out of the rotation, she quickly subbed me back in and I was able to be out there with my team for the final point," Wright said.

"I was just really grateful that she was able to do that for me."

Wright was a big reason for Mansfield's win on Saturday, which also finished off a perfect 21-0 record by the Lady Tigers.

She registered 14 kills, a block and three digs as Wright was selected as the Most Valuable Player in the match.

Afterward, Wright was very emotional right after celebrating with her teammates and after the championship trophy was awarded.

"I was very overwhelmed, and it was just happiness and joy," Wright - named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week - said. "And I wasn't necessarily sad about being finished with my season, I was just very grateful to end on such a high note because there's nothing better than a state championship."

Wright, who as a sophomore was part of Pyles' first season as Mansfield's coach, finished her senior season as the Lady Tigers' leader in kills (295) and blocks (25).

In 19 of the Lady Tigers' 21 matches, Wright reached double figures in kills. Her two highest kill performances both came against Lavaca in the regular season, 21 in a five-set win on Sept. 24 and 20 in a four-set win on Sept. 1.

She also recorded a total of 48 kills in the three matches Mansfield had last week at the 2A State Tournament prior to Saturday's championship.

"Her performance the entire season has been above and beyond what my expectations were for her," Pyles said. "She's very talented and she puts in the extra time outside of school, and this entire season, she's done a great job."

Pyles wanted to see one last great performance from Wright on Saturday, and the senior delivered.

"I told her this was going to be her last game, on Saturday competing for a state title," Pyles said. "I told her, this is your last game, go out there and give it everything you have and she definitely did, exactly what I asked her to do."

The coach also confirmed that Wright wanted to be back out on the court whenever the Lady Tigers had match point.

"At the end of the game, I switched my libero off and put her back in the game so she could be out there for that final point, so that was a special moment for her," Pyles said.

Saturday's win was Mansfield's first state title since the Lady Tigers won three straight state crowns from 2012-14.

Pyles played for the Lady Tigers those first two state title runs, and Wright made sure to pick her coach's brain in regards to what it took to win a championship.

"We have talked one-on-one several times about her and her high school team and how I needed to be a leader for my team this year especially," Wright said. "She talked about, when she was in high school, she explained the determination that was needed in order to achieve that.

"I really think her talking to me helped me relay that down to the younger girls and I just really appreciate her experience and ability to help me with that."

On the other hand, Wright was very surprised that the Lady Tigers were able to go through an entire season undefeated in the process. Mansfield had dropped down from 3A to 2A going into the season.

"Honestly, I did not think we were going to have an undefeated season. ... I knew we were going to see teams that we hadn't seen before or I hadn't seen before because we've always been 3A, and so I wasn't expecting to go undefeated, but we did," Wright said.

"And due to that, we had younger girls, and so I wasn't sure how they were going to handle the pressure of (being on) a senior high team and just going up against girls who are older than them. But they succeeded and they did a great job."