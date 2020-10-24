FAYETTEVILLE — Turned-pro Razorbacks stars Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe brought a lot more to Arkansas’ 2019-20 basketball team than 3-point shooting.

Those 3-point shots that SEC Co-Player of the Year Jones and SEC 3-point leader Joe could launch from the logo, second-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, describing the Hogs overlapping Walton Arena’s midcourt. They seem the most difficult parts for the 2020-21 Hogs to replace from last season, Musselman implied in his Friday Zoom press conference.

Musselman and newcomers Vance Jackson, the 6-9 graduate transfer forward via the University of New Mexico and before that the University of Connecticut, and 6-6 freshman guard Moses Moody of Little Rock and Montverde (Fla.) Academy addressed media before Friday’s practice.

"You bring up last year's team and here's the bottom line," Musselman replied to a question about Jones and Joe awaiting the NBA draft. "Two words: logo shot. That's where Isaiah and Mason shot from. They could make shots from the Hog logo at half-court, basically. So, who on this team is going to be able to make a logo shot on a consistent basis to stretch the defense out and turn the game into a 4-on-4 game? Which is what Isaiah and Mason did when they had the ball in their hands because they had to be crowded."

A 7-3 center, Connor Vanover, the Little Rock native redshirting at Arkansas last season as a sophomore transfer via the University of California, could be one of the antidotes for the the Joe/Jones 3-point shot void.

"I’ve never really played with a center three-guy that can knock down shots at that level," Moody said.

Moody implied it’s embarrassing trying to defend a shooter so tall from such range.

"A lot of times I’m playing against him and he’s knocking down these shots and it’s impossible to defend," Moody said. "Sometimes I close down on him and he can’t even see me. That may be frustrating in practice, but it’s great to have on my team when it gets to game time."

Jackson, hitting 6-of-8 and 6-of-7 threes in 20 and 29-point efforts for New Mexico last season, obviously is among the 3-point shooters that Musselman relies upon to spread the floor.

An example. What must Jackson do to stay in the game when his shot is not falling?

"Well, he needs his shot to fall," Musselman said. "And we need his shot to fall for him to stay on the floor. Because that’s his strength. He’s not going to block a lot of shots, but we do need him to rebound the ball. We do need him to be a ball-mover if his shot’s not dropping. He’s got versatility to be able to play different positions."

Musselman knows well what Jackson can do having tried to recruit him for the University of Nevada and then coaching against him when Jackson transferred from UConn to New Mexico.

He also knows what Jackson must do better to fit a role which the coach believes he does have fitted for graduate transfer guard Jalen Tate via Northern Kentucky University, and 6-7 graduate transfer forward Justin Smith via the University of Indiana.

"I think the vision and role right now for Jalen Tate and for Justin Smith, we understand exactly how those two guys are going to fit with us," Musselman said. "Vance, I'm still trying to figure that out. What exact position is he going to be in? Consistency from a defensive standpoint is going to determine a lot as well with Vance."

Offensively, Jackson is plenty versatile whether a small forward, power forward or center, Musselman said.