Going into last week's game, Sallisaw was perhaps perceived as an underdog against an undefeated Fort Gibson squad.

Black Diamond senior quarterback Jaxon McTyre thought otherwise.

McTyre had a strong performance to help the Black Diamonds spoil Fort Gibson's perfect record, as Sallisaw outlasted the Tigers, 39-34.

On the night, McTyre completed 19-of-29 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball 19 times, gaining 72 yards for a Sallisaw ground game that had more than 200 yards rushing.

"My performance was good; it wasn’t perfect but overall successful," McTyre selected as the Times Record's Athlete of the Week said. "Our guys got open and everything worked out. Our lineman protected well, too."

Sallisaw was coming off a loss to defending 4A state champion Poteau.

But McTyre and the Diamonds believed they were capable of rebounding against a Fort Gibson team that came into Sallisaw's Perry F. Lattimore Stadium with a 6-0 record along with a top 10 ranking in 4A.

"We were the underdogs against Fort Gibson," McTyre said. "They were 6-0 and from the first snap our team knew that we were going to win the game. There was no doubt in our team."

Both teams traded points throughout the opening half. Right before the break, Sallisaw went up 26-21 when McTyre connected on a short TD pass to receiver Rylee Scavo.

Then with Sallisaw leading 33-28 in the early moments of the fourth quarter, the two hooked up once more.

From the Diamond 43, McTyre pump-faked a defender before launching a deep pass. Scavo was able to haul it on the run around the Fort Gibson 20, shook off a tackler and then reached the end zone to put Sallisaw up by double digits.

Scavo ended up catching eight passes for 171 yards and three TDs.

"We have been playing well these past two weeks," McTyre said of Scavo. "He’s getting open and I’m hitting him for some big plays.

"It opens up everything else, too, when we play well together."

McTyre's other TD pass went to tight end Ty McHenry.

But McTyre admitted his favorite touchdown actually wasn't a pass. Instead, it was a successful option pitch to running back Isaiah Blaylock, who had two rushing TDs on the night.

"They shifted their defense left so I checked it and it worked out for us," McTyre said.

"Again, we weren’t perfect on offense but we played well and moved the ball. ... I liked how our team stayed hooked up and drove the field; we never really were in a third and long situation or fourth down."

Last season after losing to Poteau, the Black Diamonds reeled off seven straight wins to reach the 4A quarterfinals with McTyre playing quarterback.

Could history be repeating itself, especially with Sallisaw coming off its huge win over an undefeated and ranked squad?

"That game gave us a confidence boost," McTyre said. "We are still humble and level-headed, but we realize how good we actually are.

"We really needed a win; we were close with Poteau but our mistakes cost us the game. Our team realized how good we really are after the Poteau game and we bounced back."

Through five games this season, McTyre in his third season as a starting quarterback has thrown for 753 yards and eight TDs while adding 416 yards rushing on 78 carries with four TDs.

McTyre and the Diamonds (3-2, 3-1 4A-4) have another challenge this Friday as they travel to face once-beaten Hilldale, which is also ranked in the top 10 in 4A.