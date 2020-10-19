FAYETTEVILLE Jake Yurachek, an Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore walk-on linebacker and son of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, was arrested Sunday shortly after midnight in Fayetteville on suspicion of careless driving, possession of fraudulent identification and driving while intoxicated.

But there was no further statements released from UA Communications Department as of press time Monday following the news from Sunday.

Jake Yurachek, 20, is reported to have registered 0.178% on a breathalyzer after his vehicle reportedly struck a curb that night. That blood-alcohol level is more than twice the legal limit. His hearing was scheduled for Monday in Fayetteville District Court.

Jake Yurachek is reported to have shown a Texas driver’s license, he formerly lived in Friendswood, Texas near where his father was the athletic director at the University of Houston identifying as Hunter Yurachek.

While not addressing Jake Yurachek by name, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman issued a statement Sunday through the UA Communications Department.

"We are aware of an incident involving a member of our team," Pittman was quoted. "We are gathering information from the proper authorities and after reviewing it, we’ll make a decision on his status with our football program."

Saturday afternoon Jake Yurachek played on special teams during Arkansas’ 33-21 SEC West victory over Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

An Arkansas redshirt freshman in 2019 playing four games against Colorado State in September and the final three games in November against Western Kentucky, LSU and Missouri, Yurachek first attended the University of Colorado redshirting there in 2018.