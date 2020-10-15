FAYETTEVILLE Missing with injuries from last week’s 30-28 loss at Auburn, Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd, receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Hudson Henry have practiced this week and should be available Saturday against Ole Miss, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said before the Razorbacks practiced Thursday.

Arkansas, 1-2, and the Rebels, 1-2, clash at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network in Saturday’s SEC West game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Pittman was less certain regarding cornerback Montaric "Busta" Brown, also injured during the 21-14 SEC West success at Mississippi State and not traveling to Auburn, Ala.

Arkansas starting linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool were held out of practices last week following injuries against Mississippi State but did play against Auburn.

Post Auburn, Pittman said he would hold both out of contact this week hoping they could play against Ole Miss.

While the Hogs nurse injuries, Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin crossed fingers that the SEC’s mandated Thursday game-week test for the COVID-19 coronavirus would reveal he has enough healthy Rebels to field a team.

"We are dealing with our first covid issues of the season," Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches/Media teleconference. "That’s been a big challenge this week. If we were to play today, we could play, so hopefully it stays that way."

So far this week because of players either testing COVID-19 positive or through contract tracing closely associated with others recently testing positive, Saturday SEC games of LSU vs. Florida and Missouri vs. Vanderbilt have been postponed as has the Cincinnati vs. Tulsa game in the American Athletic Conference.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pittman on Thursday afternoon said he has heard nothing from Ole Miss regarding requesting a postponement.

"As I’m aware, we’re going to play,"Pittman said. "Obviously there was a test this morning for all SEC teams."

The last time Arkansas won a SEC home football game current Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks was on the sideline as a Florida Gator.

Bret Bielema’s Razorbacks won 31-10 that Nov. 5, 2016 game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Bielema, Chad Morris, interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. for two games and Pittman for these current 1-2 Razorbacks have coached losing SEC home games since the Hogs flogged Florida back in 2016.

Having snapped a 20-game SEC skid winning two weeks ago at Mississippi State, they’ve get a chance to snap the skein in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. SEC Network televised SEC West game against the Ole Miss Rebels, 1-2, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I made that trip," Franks recalled. "I remember like it was yesterday actually coming in here and playing."

Franks became Florida starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018 and the first three games of 2019 until a broken ankle ended his Florida career and established Kyle Trask as the Gators quarterbacked and caused Franks to come to Arkansas.

Winning in Fayetteville is the next streak to break for Pittman’s Hogs.

Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and defensive coordinator Barry Odom have all stressed winning at home.

"Coach Briles says it every week defend your house," Arkansas junior right offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "No matter who rolls in there, we expect to defend our field. Winning at home is always a big thing because, like, it's home, you know? You have your fans there, you're in a positive environment instead of a negative environment being on the road. It means a lot to be able to play in there."

Wagner said against the explosive Rebels scoring 125 points in three games, the Hogs offensively can ill afford their sluggish down 17-0 start before roaring back to lead the Auburn Tigers, 28-27 last Saturday only to lose, 30-28 in a controversial finish aided by an official’s call allowing an apparent Auburn lateral recovered by Arkansas to be ruled an incomplete pass.

"We shoot ourselves in the foot sometimes, but this offense has cleaned up itself every week," Wagner said. "Coach Briles does an excellent job with his play-calling and making sure, especially during the week, that everybody is in the right spots and that we clean up our errors."

Wagner came off the bench against Auburn with starting right tackle Noah Gatlin injured on the game’s first series.

Arkansas senior Ty Clary, last year’s starting center set back this season by illness and injury, also came off the bench at Auburn to play at guard.

"Me and Ty were happy to get a shot, assist the team," Wagner said. "When your number is called, you get up in there and you do your job, and that's what we did, and we moved the ball. We were happy to do that."