For the first time this season, Northside and Southside will play their regularly scheduled games on the same night.

Northside hosts Little Rock Catholic as the Grizzlies resume conference play in the 7A-Central.

Southside travels to Fayetteville for 7A-West action.

Here are five things to know about Friday’s games for the Grizzlies and Mavericks.

1. Momentum

Both Northside and Catholic will have plenty of momentum going into Friday’s game.

Northside’s Slate Stanton kicked a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, the last from 25 yards out with seven seconds left, to lift the Grizzlies to a 33-30 win at Fayetteville, where Northside head coach Mike Falleur was a student assistant coach for two years back in the 1980s.

The game was a nonconference game after both teams had respective conference games cancelled.

Still, it provides Northside confidence after a win on the road.

Catholic will also have momentum albeit in a different manner.

Catholic lost to Bryant last week, 31-3, but the Hornets only scored four offensive touchdowns and did not invoke the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule.

Two weeks ago, Bryant rolled past Northside, 48-7, after leading at halftime 42-0.

Last week, Catholic was within Bryant, 21-3, at the half and managed 219 yards of offense and 15 first downs against the Hornets.

2. Home sick

This will be Northside’s first home game in 43 days.

"We’re glad to be back home, we’ll always love playing at Mayo-Thompson Stadium," Northside head coach Mike Falleur said. "They’ve done a good job on the road, winning two out of the three. We didn’t play very well at Bryant, but that’s in the past, so now we need to come home and have a good showing and try to be 4-1 and 1-1 in the conference."

3. No surprises

Northside and Catholic are familiar with each other as conference foes off and on since 1971 when they were members of the big-school conference.

"Catholic reminds me of Catholic every year; hard-nosed, play hard, smart guys, disciplined, don't make mistakes," Falleur said. "You're going to have to play to beat them; they're not going to beat themselves. I was looking the other day, of all the games we've played them, I think there's one that's been more than really a one-score game. ... You've got to play four quarters and you've got to beat them."

Both teams are usually balanced on offense, play solid defense and have capable quarterbacks.

This year is no different.

Northside has rushed for 38 more yards than they’ve thrown for while Catholic is a little more run oriented.

"They do all that slanting and looping on defense, which they've done forever, and those kids run to the football and they get there in a hurry, so we've got to take care of the ball and we've got to know that's going to be the case," Falleur said. "Defensively, we've got to be ready for a little bit of everything, run and pass. Their four receivers, not really any one of them stands out, but they're all four good receivers and then both their running backs run extremely hard."

4. Road trip

Southside hits the road for another road trip but at least for a 7A-West game.

The Mavericks made trips east to Russellville and south to Texarkana for nonconference games, and now head north to Fayetteville.

The game is Fayetteville’s conference opener after having the first two 7A-West opponents cancel.

Southside played its first 7A-West game last week at home, losing to conference favorite and No. 2 ranked Bentonville, 35-7.

For Kim Dameron, in his first season as head coach for the Mavericks, it marks his first trip to Fayetteville’s Harmon Field since 1977 when his Rogers Mountaineers lost to the Bulldogs, 23-6.

5. Searching

Both the Mavericks and the Bulldogs are searching.

Fayetteville is seeking its first win of the season after an unexpected 0-4 start to the season.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 4 in the pre-season Arkansas Sports Media Poll but are now 0-4 for the time since 1990.

Southside is seeking some offensive consistency.

The Mavericks managed just 118 yards and seven first downs last week against Bentonville but led 7-0 after A.J. Williams returned a blocked field goal 60 yards to Bentonville’s 20. Luke Wyatt scored on a 2-yard run three plays later.

In the loss at Texarkana, Southside did have 232 yards and 12 first downs.

In a win at Russellville, the Mavericks had a season-high 385 yards and 15 first downs with sophomore quarterback David Sorg throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns to Luke Wyatt of 75 and 21 yards with another to Connor Austin of 69 yards.

Buck Ringgold contributed to this article.

TODAY’S TICKET

Little Rock Catholic at Northside

Time: 7 p.m.

Broadcasts: KFSW-98.7-FM; GrizzlyTV YouTube channel.

Records: Catholic 2-3, 0-2 7A-Central; Northside 3-1, 0-1.

Rankings: neither team is ranked

Last week: Catholic lost to Bryant, 31-3; Northside defeated Fayetteville, 33-30.

Last meeting: Catholic won, 24-21, in 2019

TODAY’S TICKET

Southside at Fayetteville

Time: 7 p.m.

Broadcasts: KZKZ-106.3-FM; Southside HS Athletics YouTube channel.

Records: Southside 1-4, 0-1; Fayetteville 0-4, 0-0.

Rankings: neither team is ranked.

Last week: Southside lost to Bentonville, 35-7; Fayetteville lost to Northside, 33-30.

Last meeting: Fayetteville won, 64-34, in 2017