The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs remained perfect in 5A-West conference play by getting a road sweep Thursday at Alma.

Greenwood prevailed, 25-15, 25-11, 25-10.

The Lady Bulldogs (9-1, 5-0) got 10 kills from Caylee Ciesla and nine kills from Hannah Watkins.

Also for Greenwood, Anna Johnson recorded 26 assists, while Jocelyn Sewell and Allison Rose each had eight digs.

For Alma (5-8, 1-4), Lillie Warnock finished with seven kills, while Sidney Hatley had five blocks. Bella Nutt added eight assists and five digs as well.

Southside 3, Springdale 0

The Lady Mavericks finally returned to the court after sitting things out for more than a week.

Southside was able to take care of business in 6A-West action Thursday at Chaffin Junior High. The Lady Mavs won in three, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21.

In the win, Southside (6-2, 4-1) finished with nine total aces and hit .420 as a team. Coach Natalie Throneberry remarked that it was a "great team effort."

No individual stats were provided from the match.

Mansfield 3, Lavaca 2

The Lady Tigers kept their undefeated season going - barely.

Mansfield rallied from a 2-0 deficit to pull out a five-set road win, prevailing 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-6, on Thursday.

Skylynn Harris finished with 22 kills and served five of the Lady Tigers' 25 aces, while Brooke Wright registered 21 kills and served eight aces.

Brooklyn Adams added 10 kills and had 28 assists for the Lady Tigers (11-0, 9-0), with Haylee Helms recording 24 digs and Kiara Thomas making 20 assists.

Bentonville 3, Northside 2

The Lady Bears dropped a five-set match on the road Thursday, with Bentonville winning 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12.

Northside (5-5), which was playing that match instead of a canceled conference match against Little Rock Southwest, got 21 kills from Melissa Beallis, while Dynasty Andrews and Sky Masterson added five and four blocks, respectively.

Hannah Smith had 29 digs and Macie Grams 27 assists as well.

In Tuesday's five-set 6A-Central win at Cabot, Northside got 20 kills from Thea Bishop and 11 from Beallis, who served four aces.

Andrews registered six blocks, Smith had 45 digs and Grams made 41 assists.

Charleston 3, Lincoln 0

The Charleston Lady Tigers posted a decisive 3A-West sweep at home on Thursday.

Charleston prevailed, 25-10, 25-16, 25-10.

In the win, the Lady Tigers (7-3, 6-3) got 10 kills from Gracie Koch.

Also for Charleston, Gracie Young served eight aces and had 10 assists.

The Lady Tigers also got five aces each from Koch, Julianna Arroyo and Jordan Sims.

Hackett 3, Green Forest 0

The Lady Hornets posted a three-set win on Tuesday, prevailing 25-9, 25-19, 25-11.

Hackett (9-1, 8-1 3A-West) got 14 kills each from Rain Vaughn and Mackenzie Mendenhall, who also had two blocks. Jamye Durham had three blocks and served four aces as well.

Madeline Freeman and Madi Taylor finished with 19 and 18 assists, respectively, while Kandace Byrd and Kayla Richardson each finished with 11 digs.