Roland, which dropped down from 3A to 2A this off-season, makes its debut in the new 2A-5 Friday night.

The Rangers will be at home to take on Pocola for an intriguing game on several fronts. Here are five things to watch for in this 2A-5 match-up:

1. Still impressed

Though Roland stumbled in a loss at Wilburton last week after opening the season with back-to-back wins, Pocola coach Jason Parker remains impressed with what he has seen from the Rangers.

"They've got a quarterback (Jaxon Fouts) that runs really well, they've got some receivers that can catch and run, their defensive line can definitely play," Parker said. "Their interior in general, their middle linebackers and their two defensive tackles are pretty good, so we're anticipating that being a battle right there that we've really got to do well at in order for us to succeed in this game."

2. Rutlege on Rutledge

Without a doubt, one key for Roland coach Mark Rutlege is finding a way to stop Pocola quarterback Jaxton Rutledge.

"Their quarterback is good and knows how to throw the ball," Rutlege said of Rutledge. "We're also focusing on a couple of spy packages where we're keeping a guy with the quarterback because he's effective with his legs, too.

"We're a pretty good defensive team despite the score last week. ... We got in position to where we were passing a lot more than we needed to last week, but I think our defense is up for the challenge."

Through three games, Rutledge has thrown for 580 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 276 yards and four TDs. Two weeks ago in a win against Central, Rutledge threw for 212 yards and three TDs while adding 165 yards on the ground and two TDs.

3. Go-to receivers

With a pair of solid quarterbacks in Rutledge and Fouts, who threw for 287 yards and two TDs in last week's loss to Wilburton, it gives the chance for several receivers to have a good game Friday.

Pocola brings pass catchers like Garrett Scott, who caught three passes for 75 yards, including a pivotal game-breaking TD in the win against Central, and Ricky Mendez, who had four catches for 63 yards in the win two weeks ago.

On Roland's side are receivers like Jackson Kemp, who caught eight passes for 124 yards and both of Fouts' TDs last week, and Paxton Pitts, who hauled in six catches for 98 yards against Wilburton.

4. Continued improvement

One thing Parker has really been focusing on is the Indians' defense, which has another big challenge on Friday.

"I'm really looking for our defense to take another step in the right direction," Parker said. "Week 1 (a loss to Wilburton) was just horrible on both sides of the ball; then we took a big step forward offensively the second week (a loss to Hackett) and then the third week (the win against Central), we got a lot better defensively, but we still gave up some big plays.

"We had some really big stands in that game, but we gave up some big plays, so we're really expecting to tighten things down on that side of the ball and have a good game. But it's going to be tough; Roland's a good football team, so we're going to have to bring our 'A' game to win it."

5. One step forward

With both teams still having to play powerhouse programs in Vian, Spiro and Cascia Hall down the road in 2A-5, the winner of Friday's game can take a big step toward eventually getting into position to qualify for the playoffs.

"It's huge and it's going to be huge to get this one. ... This game right here is big for both programs," Parker said. "(Roland) dropping down from 3A to 2A in this new district, both of us need to get a win to start district off."

With the Rangers seeking their first playoff berth since 2015, Rutlege also knows winning Friday can be huge. Especially since Roland's next two games are against Vian and Spiro.

"Historically, it's been a bad stretch here; we're pretty happy we're not playing Lincoln Christian any more but you go out of the frying pan right back into the fire with Vian," Rutlege said. "But we've got Pocola this week; we'll worry about (Vian) next week. ... I'm looking for our seniors to step up a little bit and we need to have our quarterback to have a good day."

Pocola at Roland

TIME: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Pocola 1-2, Roland 2-1.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.

LAST WEEK: Pocola was off last week; Roland lost to Wilburton, 39-22.