After having a pair of volleyball matches canceled earlier in the week, the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs finally resumed play on Thursday.

Greenwood went to Siloam Springs and picked up a sweep in 5A-West play, winning 25-9, 25-8, 26-24.

Hannah Watkins finished with 12 kills for the Lady Bulldogs (7-1, 3-0), while Larkin Luke and Myia McCoy each added eight kills. Luke had three blocks and three aces as well.

Also for Greenwood, Anna Johnson recorded 32 assists and three aces, while Jocelyn Sewell and Sami Stilley added 13 and 10 digs, respectively.

Hackett 3, Charleston 0

The Lady Hornets prevailed in three, 25-14, 27-25, 25-16, in 3A-West action on Thursday.

For Hackett (8-1, 7-1), Madeline Freeman had 11 kills and 14 assists, while Rain Vaughn had six kills. Mackenzie Mendenhall served five aces and Kandace Byrd had four aces as well.

Kayla Richardson recorded 18 digs, while Jamye Durham had three blocks.

Booneville 3, Lincoln 1

The Ladycats won on the road in four sets Thursday, prevailing 24-26, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19.

Brooklyn Zarlingo finished with a triple-double for the second straight match with 10 kills, 16 digs and 17 assists. She is the first player in school history to record triple-doubles in consecutive matches.

Also for Booneville (4-5, 3-5 3A-West), Joleigh Tate finished with eight kills, Kate Spain had 14 assists and Hayley Lunsford served seven aces.