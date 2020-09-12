Northside finally was able to hold its home volleyball opener Thursday night.

It appeared as if the Lady Bears were on the verge of a sweep as they took the first two sets and were closing in on winning the third set.

Mount St. Mary, though, rallied to pull out the set; then won the fourth set to force a fifth and deciding set.

But the Lady Bears reawakened in time to win the decisive set and the match, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10. Northside is also in sole possession of first place in the 6A-Central.

Here are five takeaways from the Lady Bears’ win Thursday:

1. Strong starts

The Lady Bears raced out to a 15-7 lead in the opening set and eventually finished things off as junior Dynasty Andrews scored the team's final two points on a block and a kill.

Northside then took a 7-1 lead in the second set before MSM rallied to go in front. The Lady Bears were able to recover and broke a 22-all score as the Belles made some costly service errors.

Then in the third set, Northside jumped out to an 8-2 lead and later was in front, 20-16. But the Lady Bears were unable to get the sweep as MSM went on a 9-2 run to extend the match.

"Every set, we came out really strong and in rhythm," Lady Bear coach Matt Waack said. "We find these moments where we kind of take our foot off the gas and relax and then it's hard to get rolling again, so we're trying to find ways to keep that pressure on the other team."

2. Getting it done

Northside had another solid beginning in the fifth set in taking a 6-2 lead. The Belles continued to put the pressure on, closing to within a point, 6-5.

But Northside reeled off the next four points, highlighted by a pair of kills from senior outside hitter Melissa Beallis, who had five of her team-high 12 kills in the final set.

"We just really wanted to put them away," Beallis said. "Our goal is to win conference this year, so we knew we had to win to get to 3-0. ... It felt good to win; this was our first home game of the season, so we had to show everybody what we were.

"I think the energy on the court and on the bench really helped and the sets, we just connected a lot."

Northside then capped that pivotal 4-0 run when senior Thea Bishop served a ball that grazed the top of the net and landed straight down untouched on the other side, making it 10-5.

"Oh, I was relieved," Bishop said of her ace. "I did not think that was going to go over; I thought it was going to hit the net, so I was happy that it went over."

3. Moving Bishop

Bishop started the match playing outside hitter. But in her Lady Bear career, Bishop has shown plenty of versatility.

It came to fruition in the final set, as Waack moved Bishop to setter while placing junior Sydney Klein to the outside.

"The best thing about Thea, all three years here, her position changes, sometimes daily," Waack said. "She is the ultimate, all-around volleyball player, she can do everything."

But Waack also likes the combination of both Bishop and Beallis on the outside.

"Melissa played great," Waack said. "That's another reason I like having Thea on the outside is because it puts her opposite Melissa and those are two of my best passers. So I've got those two and (junior libero) Hannah Smith serve-receiving like 90-something percent of the time, and that's a huge, huge plus for us."

4. Stressing defense

One of the things Waack wanted to do upon taking the Northside job prior to the 2016 season was to upgrade the team's defense.

He feels like he has a strong defensive club this season. That was evidenced by the team recording more than 80 digs on the night, with Smith finishing with 47 of those.

"She had lots of digs in five sets," Waack said. "I mean, she was just all over the place and her serve-receive is constantly on."

Junior Macie Grams added 14 digs and Beallis had 12. Klein and Bishop had nine and eight digs, respectively.

"I thought our passing and serve-receive was good the whole night, and I thought our defense was just steady the whole night," Bishop said.

5. Clutch performers

Northside also got six kills and five blocks from Andrews, who finished with a .417 hitting percentage. Sophomore middle Za'kari Gurule' added three kills and three blocks.

Senior Hannah Entrekin also served two important aces, including one in the fifth set to put Northside on the verge of grabbing the match with a commanding 14-8 edge.

Up Next: Northside (4-2, 3-0) travels to Conway on Tuesday before returning home next Thursday to face North Little Rock.