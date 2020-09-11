A pair of teams each searching for its first win clash in Poteau.

Alma, coming off an opening-game loss to Van Buren, takes on defending 4A champion Poteau, which started out with back-to-back losses to highly ranked teams in Tulsa Bishop Kelley and Shiloh Christian.

Here are five things to watch for in Friday night's game at Costner Stadium:

1. Still the champs

Though Poteau comes in at 0-2, Alma coach Rusty Bush knows the Pirates will bring in some championship pedigree in their home opener, which will also be Poteau’s Senior Night.

"They have played two very, very talented teams and they held their own with (Shiloh Christian), and obviously had a chance to win the football game and just made a couple of key mistakes that kept them from doing that," Bush said.

"But any time you're playing a defending state champion and kids that played on that team; those kids believe that any time they step out on the field that they can win football games, that's not going to change Friday night just because Alma's coming to town. They believe that they belong on that field with us and they believe they can win a game."

2. Seeking some offense

In last week's loss to Van Buren, Alma was held to 102 yards of total offense and made seven first downs.

"I think the biggest thing is, offensively, building some type of consistency; finding out a little bit more about who we are and what we do good," Bush said. "We've got to figure out what we do good, we've got to get a little bit better at it, find those few things that we can sprinkle in.

"We've got to find a quarterback offensively, that's something else we've got to do."

Penalties didn't help the Airedales' cause against the Pointers, either. Alma was flagged 11 times for 87 yards.

"It was a fairly clean game and then as the game went on, we started getting more and more penalties. ... When you're not just not real consistent offensively, those kinds of things are real bad back-breakers," Bush said. "It's just hard to overcome things like that, so we've got to clean those mistakes up.

3. Finding offense

Poteau, on the other hand, was able to make significant strides on the offensive side of the ball.

After generating 181 yards, 10 of those passing, against Bishop Kelley, the Pirates went for 414 yards and made 21 first downs against Shiloh Christian. They also had 371 yards rushing.

"We made a change at quarterback and Colton Williamson, who had been a great receiver for us, moved in to play quarterback and he's a little different and faster, so he adds that element to the game," Poteau coach Greg Werner said. "I felt like he gave us a little shot in the arm.

"I think we're progressing and there's a lot of things we've got to do better; we've got to throw it better, but we think over time we'll hopefully continue to get better at that."

4. Size mismatch

Werner also noted Alma will definitely have a clear advantage in size.

"They're so much bigger than us, and it's going to look a little weird when the game starts because they're massive and we are tiny and we are probably one of the smallest football teams I've had in many years, so we've got to be able to stand up to that," Werner said.

"That's going to be a task for our kids to be able to stand up against a really large football team."

5. Familiar with Alma

Werner has been quite familiar with playing Alma in recent years, though not against Bush, in his first season with the Airedales.

In 2014, a season after Werner led Poteau to the 4A title game, the Pirates faced the Airedales at Northside's Mayo-Thompson Stadium as part of the Hooten's Kickoff Classic. Alma came away with a 28-0 win.

Then the following season, Werner left Poteau to take over at Van Buren, where he coached from 2015-17. In all three seasons, Alma defeated the Pointers, which capped a seven-year winning streak for the Airedales in the "Battle of the Bone."

Werner is in his second season in his second stint at Poteau.