Even down by two scores at halftime and again in the third quarter last Friday, Booneville quarterback Randon Ray wasn't worried.

Ray also wasn't fazed when the Bearcats had to start a drive at their own 10-yard line trailing by five points in the waning minutes at archrival Ozark.

But the Bearcats were able to cover those 90 yards due in large part to Ray, a junior who is in his first season as Booneville's starting signal-caller.

He had several big runs on that series, and capped things off with his third touchdown run of the night with two minutes left on the clock as Booneville which trailed 13-0 at halftime and 19-7 in the third quarter rallied to stun Ozark, 20-19.

"Starting the second half, we were down two scores, but we kept our heads in the game and kept battling," Ray named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week said. "We didn't lose hope at halftime. we gathered ourselves and the coaches made some great adjustments to put us in a position to win the game.

"I knew we had the opportunity to win the game on one last drive, and my teammates felt the same. We were motivated and ready to do whatever it took to score."

Ray finished the night with 145 yards rushing on 20 carries and accounted for all three of Booneville's touchdowns.

"I feel as though I did my part for the team," Ray said. "It’s a team effort and our guys really stepped up and we were able to win the game."

Ray helped get Booneville on track in the second half as he sprinted 59 yards to the end zone as the Bearcats cut Ozark's lead to six, 13-7.

"The first touchdown was a big one; our offensive line was working hard all night and with a couple big downfield blocks we were able to score that first touchdown," Ray said. "It was a momentum boost for our team.

"After that first score, I think it really clicked for us that we were going to compete to win the game."

Ozark answered with another TD as the Hillbillies boosted their lead to 12, 19-7. But Booneville came right back, as Ray scored on a 2-yard TD on the final play of the third quarter, getting the Bearcats within five.

Then in the closing minutes, Booneville took possession at its own 10. Twelve plays later, the Bearcats finally went in front as Ray took a keeper in from 5 yards out.

On that pivotal drive, Ray had five carries for 43 yards, including the go-ahead TD.

"All I can say about that last drive is that it was a tremendous team effort," Ray said.

"Our big guys up front gave us a great chance to win and with the performance from the backfield, we were able to get it done."

It was also the second straight week Ray rushed for three TDs, having completed the hat trick in the Bearcats' season-opening win against Dardanelle.

Booneville then sealed its latest win when Jacob Herrera intercepted a pass in the final seconds. The win against Ozark was special to Ray for another reason.

"For me personally, I’ve played Ozark every year since little league. and I was never able to beat them," Ray said. "I’ve played them every year since third grade and the closest I had gotten to victory was in seventh grade when we tied 14-14, so this win against them was a huge deal for me and the guys."

Ray and his teammates will have even more time to savor last week's win as the Bearcats will be off this week. They return to play on Sept. 18 with a game at home against Mena.