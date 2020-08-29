In a defensive struggle, the Roland Rangers were able to prolong their winning streak against their archrivals.

Roland got a touchdown late in the first half and made that stand as the Rangers posted a 6-0 win Thursday night in Muldrow, Roland's second straight win against the Bulldogs.

Here are five takeaways from the Rangers' win on Thursday:

1. Strong defensive play. Roland's defense held the Bulldogs to 192 yards, including 44 of those rushing. The Rangers also forced two turnovers, one of which set up the game's only TD. Muldrow's defense did their part, giving up 221 yards, 75 of those coming on the ground, while forcing three turnovers as well.

2. One touchdown. The game's only score came with 2:10 left in the first half, as Roland running back Colyn Tuck darted 21 yards for a touchdown. A try for two failed, keeping the score 6-0. Tuck's TD run was set up by an interception from Braxton Chesher.

3. Just inches shy. With more than a minute left, Muldrow got great field position after Roland downed a low snap on a punt attempt inside the Rangers' 35-yard line. On a fourth-and-long, Bulldog receiver Joshua Price caught a tipped pass and lunged for the first-down marker. The officials brought out the chains for the measurement, and Muldrow came up a few inches short of getting the first down. That allowed Roland to take over and the Rangers eventually ran out the clock.

4. Getting the nod. After an off-season debate as to who would become Roland's starting quarterback, junior Jaxon Fouts got the starting spot Thursday. Fouts ended up throwing for 146 yards while adding 50 yards rushing on 13 carries. Four of Fouts' 10 completions went to senior Paxton Pitts. A bright spot for Muldrow's offense was sophomore receiver Trenden Collins, who caught four passes for 100 yards.

5. Building a streak. The Rangers won in Muldrow for the first time since 2014. Roland also had its first multiple win streak against the Bulldogs since winning three straight games from 2013-15. It's still been a tightly contested rivalry, at least in recent years. Since 2004, Muldrow holds a 9-8 edge in the series.

Up Next: Roland (1-0) returns home on Friday, Sept. 4 to take on Valliant. Muldrow (0-1) will now be off for three weeks, with a bye week and a scheduled game Sept. 11 against Sequoyah-Tahlequah being canceled as Sequoyah canceled its fall sports schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs won't play again until Sept. 18 when they go to Spiro.