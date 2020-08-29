Van Buren picked up a pair of 5A West Conference wins on Tuesday at Greenbrier.

The Pointers defeated both Vilonia and Greenbrier in a tri-match.

Both teams won their match against Greenbrier 3-1. The men’s crew swept Vilonia 4-0, while the Lady Pointers picked up another 3-1 win.

Maanav Patel and Parker Seewald won both of their singles matches against Greenbrier and turned right around to play Vilonia and won both of those as well.

“There was no time wasted going from the Greenbrier to the Vilonia matches. Our kids have been playing out in the heat all summer and are usually well acclimated,” said coach Brand Mosby. “Parker and Maanav played very well and stayed focused. Both of them were coming off tough losses from the night before, so this was good for them.”

Emily Saniseng won both of her matches in the women’s singles in the No. 1 spot.

Saniseng was down 1-5 and got within one 4-5 before Chloe Lane was one away from winning the match, 4-7. Saniseng came back to win the final match of the night, 9-7.

Emily Kelley battled in her two losses, 8-6, 8-4.

“Emily [Kelley] struggled, but she never gave up and kept inching her way back into the match,” Mosby said.

The men’s doubles teams won three of the four matches. The Pointers dropped one doubles match, while the Lady Pointers won each of theirs.

Yadira Quijada and Addison Hamby came from behind to win their match against Greenbrier, 8-6.

Josh Kovitch and Levi Hubbs won both of their matches while Lance Adams and Jackson Bond split. Abby Saniseng and Erika Jones also won both matches.

Van Buren vs. Heritage

The Lady Pointers landed another win on Monday as Van Buren split with former 7A West foe Heritage at the City Courts.

“Heritage had a solid girls team, but our girls, individually, are getting more aggressive and hitting much harder so we earned this one,” said Mosby. The “Heritage [boys’] team is a pretty good team and many of the scores do not reflect how well we played.”

The Lady Pointers won five of the nine matches while the War Eagles swept the men’s matches.

Van Buren won two of the women’s doubles matches to lead 2-1 before going into the singles matches.

Abby Saniseng and Erika Jones teamed up to defeated Rachel Gram and Brynn Beaman 8-0 in the No. 1 match. Hamby and Quijada edged out Sam Thiessen and Morgan Phillips 8-3.

Abby Saniseng, Jones, and Quijada won their respective singles matches to help secure the win.

Alma

The Airedales faced Northside’s JV team on Monday at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.

Logan Evans won the No. 1 men’s match in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-4). Ashlyn Chronister won the women’s No. 2 match, 8-2. Chronister also teamed up with Rebekah McIntosh to win the No. 2 doubles match, 8-6.

Weather permitting, Alma was slated to face Greenbrier and Vilonia at a neutral site on Thursday before a match at Siloam Springs on Aug. 31. Alma hosts Russellville on Sept. 1 for its first conference home match of the season.

Van Buren Tennis

at Greenbrier

Tri-Match, Aug. 25

Women’s Singles

No. 1 Emily Saniseng (Van Buren) def. Chloe Lane (Vilonia), 9-7; Katie McKay (Vilonia) def. Emily Kelley (Van Buren), 8-4; No. 1 E.Saniseng def. Efrit (Greenbrier), 8-0; Sydney Lampen (Greenbrier) def. Kelley, 8-6.

Women’s Doubles

No. 1 A.Saniseng-Jones (Van Buren) def. Floyd-Eary (Vilonia), 8-2; Quijada-Hamby (Van Buren) def. Goff-Taylor (Vilonia), 8-2; A.Saniseng-Jones def. Olive-Hawkins (Greenbrier), 8-1; Quijada-Hamby def. Bull-Allbrinn (Greenbrier), 8-6.

Men’s Singles

No. 1 Maanav Patel (Van Buren) def. Mason Atkins (Vilonia), 8-0; Parker Seewald (Van Buren) def. Jase Lawrence (Vilonia), 8-2; No. 1 Patel (Van Buren) def. Jackson Reno (Greenbrier), 8-1; Seewald def. Spencer Smith (Greenbrier), 8-1.

Men’s Doubles

No. 1 Adams-Bond (Van Buren) def. Brown-Bates (Vilonia), 8-4; Adams-Bond (Van Buren) def. McNaw-Ussery (Vilonia), 8-4; No. 1 Kovitch-Hubbs def. Newton-Fits (Greenbrier), 8-2; Glover-Fulmer (Greenbrier) def. Adams-Dunn, 8-5.

vs. Heritage, Aug. 24

at City Courts

Top 6 singles and Top 3 Doubles counted towards each team’s score.

Women’s Singles

No. 1 Stella deVerd (Heritage) def. Emily Saniseng (Van Buren), 8-1; Rachel Holcomb (Heritage) def. Emily Kelley (Van Buren), 8-1; Abby Saniseng (Van Buren) def. Rachel Gram (Heritage), 8-4; Erica Jones (Van Buren) def. Brynn Beaman (Heritage), 8-5; Yadira Quijada (Van Buren) def. Sam Thiessen (Heritage), 8-3; Morgan Phillips (Heritage) def. Addison Hamby (Van Buren), 8-1.

Women’s Doubles

No. 1 A.Saniseng-Jones (Van Buren) def. Gram-Beaman (Heritage), 8-0; Hamby-Quijada (Van Buren) def. Thiessen-Phillips (Heritage), 8-3; deVerd-Holcomb (Heritage) def. E.Saniseng-Kelley (Van Buren), 8-1; Verge-Benish (Heritage) def. Patel-Huang (Van Buren), 8-6; Lloyd-Qualls (Van Buren) def. Hampton-George (Heritage), 8-3.

Men’s Singles

No. 1 Christian Binger (Heritage) def. Maanav Patel (Van Buren), 9-8 (7-5); Fennell Holmes (Heritage) def. Parker Seewald (Van Buren), 8-6; Thatcher Downard (Heritage) def. Joshua Kovitch (Van Buren), 8-3; Noah Furuseth (Heritage) def. Levi Hubbs (Van Buren), 8-2; Daniel Holcomb (Heritage) def. Lance Adams (Van Buren), 8-2; Aaron Ray (Heritage) def. Jackson Bond (Van Buren), 6-4; Kory Souls (Heritage) def. Seth Dunn (Van Buren), 8-3.

Men’s Doubles

No. 1 Downard-Furuseth (Heritage) def. Kovitch-Hubbs (Van Buren), 8-0; Holcomb-Ray (Heritage) def. Adams-Bond (Van Buren), 8-2; Binger-Holmes (Heritage) def. Patel-Seewald (Van Buren), 8-3; Bond-Dunn (Van Buren) def. Souls-Danahoe (Heritage), 6-2.