There were several times that Southside pushed Northside, but the Grizzlies didn't break.

As a result, they laid claim to "The Battle of Rogers Avenue" for the fifth straight season.

The Grizzlies overcame a shaky start to go up 14-7 before halftime. Northside then got a 95-yard touchdown drive and a big defensive TD to pull away from crosstown rival Southside, as the Grizzlies prevailed 35-7 Thursday night at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the latest "Battle of Rogers Avenue," the first time in 40 years the Grizzlies and Mavericks aren't conference rivals:

1. Sustained drives. After Southside opened the scoring with a touchdown, Northside responded with a 12-play 65-yard drive to tie the score at 7-all. The Grizzlies then went 66 yards in 13 plays in the second quarter to go in front to stay, 14-7.

Then on their second series of the second half, the Grizzlies marched 95 yards in nine plays, capped by Seth Fields' 2-yard TD plunge to build a 21-7 advantage.

2. Getting in sync. In their first game under new offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick, the Grizzlies amassed 410 total yards, with 219 of those coming in the first half.

Second-year starting quarterback Dre Norwood completed 17-of-26 passes for 211 yards, including a 36-yard strike to Avonte Tucker for Northside's final TD on the night. Norwood added 54 yards rushing on 13 carries, including both first-half TDs.

Ty Massey finished with 82 yards rushing, 57 of those coming in the second half, while receiver Walker Catsavis hauled in six passes for 95 yards, one of four Grizzlies with at least three receptions.

"I thought (the offense) did some good things, but I think we've got to continue to improve," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We missed some blocks up front; we had three new starters up there. I also thought our two backs (Fields and Massey) ran the ball extremely hard, I thought our receivers did a good job catching the ball. We've just got to make good decisions."

3. Missed opportunities. Southside had the ball in Northside territory on eight possessions but came away with just seven points.

On the game's first series, Southside faced a fourth-and-goal at the Grizzly 1 but the Northside defense held. But the Grizzlies' biggest defensive play came on the first play of the fourth quarter, with Northside leading 21-7 and Southside driving.

Maverick QB Luke Wyatt scrambled inside the Grizzlies’ 20-yard line for an apparent first down, but Northside linebacker Vasean Bishop applied a big hit, knocking the ball loose. Grizzly defensive back Zavian Zeffer scooped up the ball on the run at his own 8 and raced in untouched for a 92-yard TD.

"I think the frustrating part of it was we did have some chances," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "We felt like in the first half, we left a couple of scores out there where we had some chances to really gain some momentum. ... Then to come out in the second half and not be able to really get anything going offensively we could sustain and then having the turnover, those are things you can't do versus a good football team and win.

"We said going in that we needed to play a clean game and we just didn't play a clean game."

4. Coming out aggressive. It was a good start for the Mavericks in Dameron's Southside coaching debut.

On the game's second play from scrimmage, senior running back Eli Lyles darted 62 yards to the Northside 9 before the Grizzlies held. Then on Southside's second series, Wyatt found tight end Dmitri Lloyd, who broke free for a 45-yard TD as the Mavericks took a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

"I thought our kids competed hard, and I was pleased with how we competed especially early," Dameron said.

But after gaining 165 yards of offense in the first quarter, Southside was held to 101 yards combined the remaining three quarters.

"I thought Southside played really hard; they did a great job, their kids came out and got after it," Falleur said. "I thought we kind of got off to a slow start offensively and defensively and kind of found a groove a little bit."

5. A streak continues. After Southside had dominated the series in recent years, Northside has now held the upper hand in the "Battle of Rogers Avenue."

Starting with a 52-13 win in 2016 which snapped an 11-game losing streak to Southside, Northside has now won five straight over its crosstown rivals, with an average victory margin of 24.4 points. It's the longest such streak for the Grizzlies in the rivalry since winning seven straight from 1979-85. The Grizzlies also lead the overall series now, 33-25-2.

"There's a lot of things we can correct, but I was proud of the way they played," Falleur, who was a Grizzly player when Northside started its seven-game winning streak against Southside in 1979, said. "We've got this next week off to make a lot of improvement and then start getting ready for Greenwood."

Up Next: Southside (0-1) returns home on Friday, Sept. 4 to take on Greenwood. Northside (1-0) is off until Sept. 11, when the Grizzlies travel to face Greenwood.