Well, we've finally made it to the start of the high school football season.

And what a great day to kick things off, with two of perhaps the best rivalries in the area taking place Thursday night.

We’ve got "The Battle of Rogers Avenue," with Southside going to Northside (and yes, I know it's still going to take some time getting used to this game being held in late August instead of early November), while across the border, Roland travels the scant few miles down Highway 64 to Muldrow.

Admittedly, this was a day I honestly thought wasn't going to happen. For weeks, and even months, it appeared that the high school football season - not to mention perhaps the entire fall sports calendar - was on life support.

I still remember those few days in March when the sports world entirely shut down at all levels, from preps to the pros. There were times I believed we weren't going to have any more sports until 2021 at the earliest.

Truth be told, it was tough sitting at my house at night during the early spring days. Watching old game shows during that span was great, but there were definitely moments where I wished I was able to turn on a baseball game.

The sports world, however, has gradually returned to a bit of normalcy. The NBA and NHL is having relatively good success conducting its respective postseasons in the proverbial bubble.

Major League Baseball has been hit hard with the outbreak that has affected several teams. But it is still moving forward, and we're pretty much at the halfway point of the regular season right now.

NFL training camps are going on and while it will be the most unusual college football season ever played, at the moment, it's still on for some schools.

We've already had high school tennis, golf and volleyball start. And with high school football games being played today and Friday, there's another indication that we're getting back to where we used to be pre-pandemic.

But will this be the case several weeks from now? Will we be able to finish out an entire season without having any outbreaks or having a bunch of players on a particular team test positive? And will fall sports be canceled or pushed back to the spring?

Those, my friends, are the million dollar questions.

It may be a bit vague, but my answer is that there's really not one. We just have to see how things play out.

But let's take advantage of this unbelievable opportunity, now that sports have officially resumed. Let's all do our part to ensure that we will get to have a full season, not just football but all the other fall sports going on right now.

It's taken me a while to get used to wearing a mask. But I've been able to adjust and now there are occasions where I don't even feel like I have it on.

And social distancing hasn't been an issue, either. At heart, I'm an admitted introvert and I prefer to have my space.

Plus, I've been more thorough in washing my hands these past few months than I ever did. Also, if there's hand sanitizer around, I make sure to use some.

Who knows what will transpire in the next few days, weeks and months. But I'm hoping against all hope there's not another immediate shutdown.

To be safe, and to stay safe out there, let's all do our part to ensure we can still be able to enjoy high school sports in this area.

Plus, I would like to see you guys next year in person at our River Valley Best of Preps banquet.