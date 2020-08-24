Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the preaseason. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from the last poll of 2019:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (19) 0-0 197 1

2. Bentonville 0-0 166 3

3. North Little Rock (1) 0-0 148 2

4. Fayetteville 0-0 101 NR

5. Benton 0-0 88 6

6. Greenwood 0-0 69 NR

7. Pulaski Academy 0-0 62 4

8. Springdale Har-Ber 0-0 54 NR

9. Bentonville West 0-0 48 8

10. Conway 0-0 42 NR

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 36, Joe T. Robinson 28, LR Central 12, West Memphis 10, Nashville 6, Jonesboro 6, Fort Smith Northside 3.

CLASS 7A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (19) 0-0 97 1

2. Bentonville 0-0 73 3

3. North Little Rock (1) 0-0 60 2

4. Fayetteville 0-0 35 NR

5. Bentonville West 0-0 14 4

Others receiving votes: Conway 11, Springdale Har-Ber 7, Cabot 2, LR Central 1.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Benton (14) 0-0 932

2. Greenwood (6) 0-0 813

3. Jonesboro 0-0 43 5

4. West Memphis 0-0 40 4

5. Lake Hamilton 0-0 31 NR

Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 4, El Dorado 2, Searcy 2, Van Buren 1, Russellville 1, LR Parkview 1, Marion 1.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pulaski Academy (15) 0-0 95 1

2. LR Christian (5) 0-0 84 2

3. Harrison 0-0 41 3

4. Texarkana 0-0 34 NR

5. Wynne 0-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: White Hall 8, Morrilton 5, Valley View 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 3.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Joe T. Robinson (19) 0-0 95 1

2. Nashville 0-0 61 NR

3. Arkadelphia (1) 0-0 37 4

4. Warren 0-0 35 NR

5. Ozark 0-0 32 3

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian 28, Crossett 6, Pocahontas 3, Jonesboro Westside 1, Dardanelle 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Harding Academy (12) 0-0 75 1

2. Prescott (3) 0-0 66 3

3. Rison (3) 0-0 51 5

4. Osceola (2) 0-0 46 2

5. Newport 0-0 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Booneville 10, McGehee 10, Hoxie 10, Glen Rose 4, Camden Harmony Grove 3.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Fordyce (10) 0-0 90 1

2. Junction City (10) 0-0 88 2

3. Gurdon 0-0 52 3

4. Des Arc 0-0 19 5

5. Foreman 0-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Magnet Cove 14, Hazen 11, McCrory 6, Magazine 2.