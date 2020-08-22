With the opening of high school football season in less than a week, there are some key questions regarding several area programs.

Here are the top 10 key questions that may be answered during the course of the season:

1. Will Chris Young successfully follow Rick Jones at Greenwood?

It may be one of the most unenviable tasks around, replacing one of the elite high school football coaches in Jones. But Young may be more than capable to fill those shoes.

He comes from superb coaching stock as the son of former Northside coaching legend Joe Fred Young. And Chris Young has spent plenty of years being indoctrinated into the Bulldog Way as Jones' offensive coordinator.

The facilities are still there, the infrastructure remains in place and Greenwood will continue to churn out solid athletes. The Bulldogs are still one of the favorites to win 6A.

It may be a tall order for Young to match Jones' eight state titles at Greenwood, but the Bulldogs should still be able to find their way to Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium a few more times with Young at the helm.

2. How will Southside fare in its return to the 7A-West?

The move back to the 7A-West may very well rejuvenate the Mavericks, who went 1-9 last season. They won't have to deal with the 7A-Central powers like Bryant and North Little Rock, as well as emerging programs like Cabot and Conway.

While the competition in the 7A-West won't be any easier, there is a chance for the Mavericks to grab a few more wins than had they stayed in the Central.

On paper, Southside can qualify for the playoffs alone just by sweeping the Rogers schools, Rogers and Heritage, which combined to go 2-19 the season before.

3. Will Ozark take the next step in 4A?

The Hillbillies' run ended last season with a semifinal loss to eventual state champion Pulaski Robinson. Though they lose standouts such as Army signee Bryant Burns and running back Eli Munnerlyn, they still have the pieces in place to contend in 4A.

Ozark returns seven starters on both sides, including quarterback Harper Faulkenberry, who is coming back from a leg injury suffered in Ozark's first-round playoff win.

In addition, Ozark brings back defensive playmakers like All-State inside linebacker Keystan Durning and lineman Lawsyn Jackson. A trip to War Memorial Stadium and a possible rematch with Pulaski Robinson, this time for all the marbles in 4A, certainly isn't out of the question.

4. Can Poteau repeat as 4A state champions?

The Pirates enter the 2020 season in the unusual position of being the defending champions.

They may be hard-pressed to repeat that championship after losing a bevy of impact players from that title squad. But don't count out coach Greg Werner and his talented staff.

The Pirates still return lots of talent, including seven starters on offense, and they'll continue to have a say in both 4A-4 and the entire 4A. A challenging non-district schedule may also help Poteau down the stretch.

5. Can Charleston bounce back from a tough 2019?

It wasn't a memorable debut season for coach Ricky May. The Tigers battled a slew of injuries and ended up winning just four games, an unusual number for a program of Charleston’s stature.

But with returning players like tailback/linebacker Breckon Ketter, receiver Kaleb Hamby and placekicker Jesse Taggart, Charleston can gradually reclaim its legendary reputation.

The Tigers may also be able to ascend even higher if they are able to fill the hole at quarterback. A realigned district helps as well for Charleston, as powers Lamar and Booneville depart.

6. Is this the year for Cedarville to break through?

The Pirates missed the playoffs last season despite winning six of their first seven ballgames. But they return seven starters back on both offense and defense, including talented running back Darryl Kattich and middle linebacker Hayden Partain.

Cedarville will have to clear one hurdle in 1-3A against Charleston, which handed the Pirates their first loss of 2019. The Pirates also have the chance to avenge defeats to Greenland and Mansfield, both of which were hit hard by graduation losses.

In addition, three of Cedarville's first five conference games are on the road. Should the Pirates more than hold their own during that stretch, they may finally find playoff gold and perhaps even more riches beyond.

7. Who might be the surprise team in both Arkansas and Oklahoma?

Two seasons ago, Paris went winless. Then last season, the Eagles won three games.

The Eagles could keep that upward trend going in 2020. Paris returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, including a physical assortment of linemen.

Also by going to 4-3A, the Eagles benefit losing strong district foes in Charleston and Lamar, though they will have to still deal with Booneville and add an Atkins team which went 9-3 a season ago. But expect to see Paris in the playoff mix when all is said and done.

Over in Oklahoma, Roland might be primed to make a move after dropping down from 3A to 2A.

The Rangers have won a total of nine games over the past four seasons. But Roland, under new coach Mark Rutlege, returns eight starters on offense.

If the Rangers can settle on a quarterback with Rutlege wanting to pass the ball more after the team previously utilized a run-heavy approach, they could sneak into the playoffs despite a district featuring powers like Vian, Spiro and Cascia Hall.

8. How will Van Buren fare after dropping down to 6A?

The Pointers may very well benefit going from 7A to 6A. But that doesn't mean a much smoother path.

Van Buren will have to deal with 6A title contenders Greenwood and Benton in its own conference, not to mention a Lake Hamilton team coming off a nine-win campaign.

The Pointers, though, can hold their own with an exciting offense led by playmakers such as quarterback Gary Phillips and receiver Jaiden Henry. If the Pointers can shore up a defense which returns just three starters, Van Buren can be a contender in the 6A-West.

9. Can Doc Crowley keep the Booneville engine humming?

The Bearcats might very well be the high school version of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have had only three head coaches since the late 1960s, and all three won Super Bowls.

Prior to this season, the Bearcats had three coaches for nearly 40 years (Doug Scheel, Kenneth Rippy and Scott Hyatt), and all three won state titles. Now, Crowley seeks to make a name for himself after being promoted from offensive coordinator to succeed Hyatt.

The Bearcats will continue to pound the rock with their patented ground game and they will remain formidable on defense. Booneville can also benefit from a move to 4-3A, as the Bearcats are pegged as the preseason favorite.

With the tradition and the endless supply of players who grow up wanting to be Bearcats, Crowley could very well become the fourth straight Booneville coach to win state.

10. Will the entire high school season be played?

This may be the most difficult question to answer.

The coronavirus pandemic has by far been the story of the year, and lots of uncertainty still remains as to whether the virus will wreak even more havoc by the holidays. It's still up in the air whether the season will continue to be played as normal into December.

But starting with Zero Week this coming week, any week that high school football is being played is still a good week, provided the guidelines are met and players and coaches can remain healthy.