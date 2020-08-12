For the first time in more than 30 years, Kim Dameron started a preseason football practice not coaching college players.

The first-year Southside coach, though, doesn't see a huge difference in his return to the high school ranks for the first time since the mid-1980s as the Mavericks officially began preseason practices last week.

"I was raised by a high school coach, so that's all I knew growing up, and so I'm used to being in a school setting," Dameron said. "I've really enjoyed it and I've really enjoyed this staff; I tell you what, it's a really good group of guys and they're really good football coaches."

Dameron added that the eagerness shown by his new players to improve and get better is similar to what he was used to seeing in college.

"I like their enthusiasm; they're no different really than college kids," Dameron said. "You have certain ones that it really means a lot to; you've got certain ones that it's maybe not as important to; you've got some that are really, really good; you've got some that are just learning and in the developmental stage. It's not that much different than coaching in college once you're out there on the grass.

"It's football, and the same thing, too, with the kids as far as the relationship with kids, it's just they're a little bit younger. I'm used to dealing with 18 to 22 year olds and now I'm dealing with 15 to 18 year olds."

Dameron has also had to navigate the new normal, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That hit home as one of the Maverick players tested positive for the virus last week and is in quarantine.

But Dameron pointed out that the virus wasn't contacted by the player in practice and subsequently carried over to other players, which has allowed the Mavericks to continue to conduct practice.

"All of the guidelines that (the Arkansas Department of Health has) given us, we've tried to follow them to the letter, and that has allowed us to keep practicing even with a positive," Dameron said. "And we're not the only school in the state that's had positive kids, so I'm sure that's what all the state schools are doing is following those guidelines so they can continue to practice."

There's something else Dameron has carried over from his years of coaching college ball, and that is not to go heavy on contact drills in practice

"I practice very similar to the way we practiced in college; we're not tackling to the ground very often, we're not that type of stuff," Dameron said. "We just don't do that much; we do a lot of fundamental work, we do a lot of things against each other and all that, and we can get better without live tackling.

"Now if everything stays on schedule, Saturday (when the team holds an intra-squad scrimmage) we'll do some live tackling and then Tuesday evening, we'll have a scrimmage with Alma. If things stay on track, hopefully we'll be able to do that."

And without a doubt, Dameron is relying on several experienced players, who have definitely caught the coach's attention in practice.

"Some of the kids from last year, starting with the defense and obviously (senior lineman) Shawn Rogers; everybody knows about Shawn," Dameron said. "(Senior middle linebacker) Landen Chaffey is a really good player and can run.

"Then (senior defensive back) Eli Lyles has played and he's going to have to play on both sides of the ball. He'll play some slot, he'll play some running back, he'll play some safety. He's been impressive with his ability to learn, and so he's doing well."

On the offensive side, Dameron is relying on returning players like senior lineman Marlon Briggs, but also getting some newer players into the mix.

"The biggest thing right now is getting the young kids like Dmitri Lloyd (a junior who can play both running back and tight end) and some other guys like that; (senior Jackson) Riddle, who hadn't played a ton as far as the backfield is concerned," Dameron said.

"Then with some young receivers, we didn't have (senior) Connor Austin for a while and so he's back and he's played quite a bit in the past and he's an explosive kid; he can get downfield."

Quarterback is also a position that is wide open, and a starter may not be named until right before the Mavericks' season opener Aug. 27 at Northside. Those vying for the role include senior Parker Wehunt and junior Luke Wyatt, both of whom saw action last season, along with David Sorg, a sophomore.

"I'm kind of holding judgment; I just want to see them continue to get better and not really try to make a huge decision right now, but we will before the season starts," Dameron said. "We'll have a starter and we'll know, but I can foresee us playing two guys at quarterback on a regular basis.

"And really all of them, especially the two that played last year, also have the ability to play other positions on offense, and so you never know; we may have three quarterbacks on the field at the same time so we'll be trying to keep people guessing."