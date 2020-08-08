ALMA — Sidney Hatley is putting on a brave face. She knows what question is coming.

COVID-19 is still here.

"It’s always there," she said. "I sure hope we get to play, but it’s something you worry about."

To say it’s been an odd year is like saying it might snow later this month.

But Hatley, her blond hair piled on top of her face, her eyes glistening in the bright lights beaming down at Charles B. Dyer Arena is focused on the light at the end of the tunnel — not what’s behind.

As of Friday, Alma is still planning to face Springdale and Huntsville in a tri-match Aug. 20.

Because of health concerns over COVID-19 and the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Hatley and other area volleyball players missed out on most of the junior olympic volleyball spring season.

"I understand why we couldn't play, (but) sitting around the house and seeing other sports (baseball and softball play full summer seasons), it is frustrating," she said. "It reminds me of when I hurt my shoulder. Seeing people play when you can’t is frustrating. It made me more excited, I guess. It’s a break I didn’t want, but I got more excited and energetic for the fall — that I hope we get to have.

"This makes you appreciate things and not take things for granted."

It didn’t take first-year coach Kim Weaver long to figure out Hatley wasn’t just one of her returning starters in the fold, but someone who she could trust to do the right thing on and off the court.

"She makes the Alma School District better," Weaver said. "I think she (Hatley) was one of the first players to really catch my attention and make me pause and say, 'Hey, we can build something around Sidney.'

"She's a big part of who we are."

"I love coach Weaver," Hatley said. "I’ve already learned so much, but I also love the psychological side that she brings. When we were quarantined, she was sending us videos over the mindset of the athlete. One word she really focuses on is grit. That’s something she talks about. Even if we don’t win a game, She wants us to keep pushing."

Weaver brought in longtime UAFS volleyball coach Jane Sargent last week for an impromptu camp. Hatley was paying attention.

"One thing she talked about was losing and getting better," Hatley said. "It’s easy to get used to losing instead of getting beat, which is what we did a lot of last year. We lost instead of getting beat. I’m excited with the accountability she (Weaver) expects from us and how much she’s teaching us — that’s really cool."

The 5-foot-9 Hatley played libero last season. Weaver, however, isn't ruling out a position change.

"We are going to do whatever we need to do to make Sidney part of every play," Weaver said. "We're not putting her in a box as if to say, 'Ok, this is where we want you to play.' We're trying to give her some reps on the front row too. She has those utility player attributes, but at the same time she can take ownership wherever she is."

"I’ve played a lot of positions over the years — middle, back row and wherever they need me," Hatley said. "It really doesn't matter what position I play, I just enjoy the sport."

Hatley admits prior to seventh grade she didn’t know much about volleyball. It didn’t take her long, though, to fall in love with the sport.

"Before seventh grade, I had no idea what volleyball was about. I might have heard of it, but I joined and I instantly loved it," she said. "I don’t know what it was about it exactly. The game itself is my favorite thing to do. It’s oddly weird, but it takes away my stress, even though some moments can be stressful."

Wearing the jersey nearly brings a tear to Hatley’s eyes.

"Coming here and seeing the older kids play when I was younger, the fact that I’m here now is just surreal," she said. "It’s crazy that I was once that little kid watching, and now I am the older kid. I love Alma volleyball because of the community support; we're all very close to each other. The support from our family, our teammates and our coaches is something that sets Alma volleyball apart from others."