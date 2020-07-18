In the final game of the season against Fort Smith’s two American Legion squads, Sportsman got the win.

Sportsman used a four-run bottom of the first en route to a 6-4 win against AA squad Forsgren Thursday night at Hunts Park.

Here are five takeaways from Sportsman’s win on Thursday:

1. Four-run first. That helped set the tone for Sportsman in their win. Colton Sagely began the scoring with a two-run triple. Dakota Peters added an RBI single and Tanner Callahan followed by doubling home another run.

2. Extending the lead. Sportsman then added two more runs in the third to build a 6-0 advantage. Brayden Ross highlighted that inning with an RBI single.

3. Two’s company. Three Sportsman players each had two-hit games. Callahan went 2-for-3, while Peters and Matt Schilling both went 2-for-4.

4. Carter’s country. Sportsman starting pitcher Carter Bourg pitched four shutout innings and allowed just one hit. Ross earned the save by allowing one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three.

5. Taking the season series. Thursday’s game was the rubber match of a three-game season series between Sportsman and Forsgren, with each team having won one game apiece, so Sportsman ends up taking two of three.

Up Next: Sportsman (20-7) played a game Friday night in Russellville. They are now off until Thursday, when they play at 5:30 p.m. in Bryant for their first game at the AAA state tournament. Forsgren (15-10-1) will play Mountain Home in the first round of the AA state tourney, which will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hunts Park.