One of the top high school senior football recruits in Arkansas has made a decision where he wants to play in college.

Incoming Northside senior Dreyden Norwood has verbally committed to play at Texas A&M University. Norwood had made the announcement late Friday afternoon on his Twitter page.

Norwood, who was primarily being recruited as a cornerback, originally didn’t have A&M in his top five list of schools, having selected Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Missouri and Notre Dame.

But the Aggies, with defensive backs coach T.J. Rushing leading the charge, continued to pursue Norwood, and the player made a virtual campus visit in May and again earlier this month, which helped sway him toward A&M.

Also a quarterback for the Grizzlies, Norwood (6-foot, 175 pounds) is considered as the top-ranked senior player in Arkansas by 247Sports.com. He is also the No. 19 ranked cornerback in the nation and has been given a four-star ranking by various recruiting services.

With his announcement, Norwood becomes the third cornerback to commit to the Aggies’ 2021 recruiting class. Currently, Texas A&M has 12 commits in next year’s class and is ranked No. 19 in the nation by 247Sports.

In addition, Norwood is the sixth out-of-state 2021 prospect to commit to the Aggies.

Norwood is the cousin of former Northside standout Tre Norwood, who also played quarterback and cornerback for the Grizzlies.

Tre Norwood originally committed to play at Louisville before deciding right before his signing day to go to Oklahoma instead. He has started at cornerback for the Sooners during the 2017-18 seasons before sitting out all of last season with a knee injury.