In yet another game against Three Rivers (Okla.), Fort Smith Sportsman claimed the latest match-up.

Sportsman scored a run in the bottom of the first and made that stand as they posted a 4-0 win Thursday night in a tournament at Warner, Okla. It was the seventh time this season the two teams have faced off, with Three Rivers now holding a 4-3 edge.

Here are five takeaways from Sportsman’s latest game against their American Legion rivals from across the border:

1. Schilling seizes momentum. Sportsman lead-off batter Matt Schilling went 2-for-2 and scored two runs. He led off the first inning with a single and scored on a Colton Sagely groundout. Schilling then gave Sportsman a 2-0 lead in the fourth with an RBI single, as Sportsman added two more runs in that inning.

2. Shutout performance. Sportsman pitchers Nick Phelps and Breck Burris combined on a two-hit shutout. Phelps allowed two hits over six innings and struck out three batters. Burris pitched a hitless seventh and recorded one strikeout.

3. Phelps overpowers. Phelps made his fourth start of the season Thursday. In that span, he has allowed three earned runs over 17 2/3 innings. With his outing Thursday, Phelps now has an earned-run average of 1.69.

4. Insurance runs. Sportsman scored three runs in the fourth, starting with Schilling’s RBI single. Burris followed with an RBI hit of his own. A sacrifice fly from Dakota Peters capped the scoring.

5. Getting ahead. Phelps threw 68 pitches in Thursday’s win, 45 of those going for strikes. And of the 22 batters he faced, Phelps threw a first-pitch strike to 12 of those.

Up Next: Sportsman (17-6) was off on Friday. They will play again in the Warner tournament on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. Sportsman also plays twice in Warner on Saturday, starting at 3:45 p.m.