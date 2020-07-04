Logan Taylor and Eli Reichert have played some baseball together for a while.

The up and coming Alma standout and the Southside senior have played together for nine different baseball seasons across six years.

Both have played roles in their teams winning three world series titles and a number of state titles playing both spring and fall baseball. "There’s been a lot of weekends together," said Taylor.

"When you play travel ball there are the games, but there’s also the eating out together and going swimming at the hotel pool together," said Reichert. "It’s those things which have made playing Logan and the other guys great."

The two missed out on their respective high school seasons due to the coronavirus and were hoping for at least some form of baseball to return. When Forsgren held tryouts, both took the opportunity and landed on the same team for the summer.

"Logan and I have been friends for a long time," said Reichert. "We’ve been helping each other. Knowing him and some of the other Southside players have really helped this summer."

Forsgren has won four of its last five games to improve to 10-8 overall after a doubleheader win in Harrison.

"We have really good team chemistry," said Reichert. "Everyone gets along and we have really good pitching and batting. There’s confidence in the outfield, that no matter where the ball is hit someone will catch it. I will still back them up no matter what. The pitchers have confidence in us not to make a ton of errors. We’re trying hard and we’re going to continue to try hard. We’re trying to win."

Southside began the season 3-1 before it was canceled due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

"That was rough," said Reichert. "We kept hoping we could come back. I missed playing with those seniors. We would have had a good season."

Alma’s baseball team was making strides with new coach Brian Fry.

"He’s been really good for us," said Taylor, who will be a junior next season. "We were starting to play better and hopefully we’ll continue to get better and make the state tournament."

Taylor spent his downtime playing catch with his little brother and working out at home to try to stay in shape.

Reichert was going to play football last season but was injured before the first game. He missed the entire season, got healthy, and was ready for baseball before the seasons were canceled.

Reichert first came into baseball during T-ball. His dad, Jason Reichert, who played for Frank Vines back in the 1990s, would have to drag him to games and practices and before long it was Eli dragging his dad to practices and to many games on the road with travel baseball.

"I just love baseball. Anything can happen. I love the intensity," said Reichert. "There’s always a chance to do something new from the previous season and chance to get better each time you play."

Taylor also began about the same age after he was introduced to the sport by his dad, Kevin Taylor.

"It was mainly my dad who really got me into playing baseball and my teammates also inspire me to get better and play better," said Taylor.

Taylor (3-2) is one of the leading pitchers for the team with a 2.04 ERA and 24 innings pitched before Wednesday’s game. He has 20 strikeouts over those 24 innings with just 10 walks.

Reichert is also among the team leaders at the plate and with the highest batting average at .455 (before Wednesday’s contests) with a .515 slugging percentage and .581 on-base percentage. Reichert has two doubles with seven RBIs, 10 runs, five stolen bases, and has been hit by a pitch six times.

"Even though we’re all from different schools, we do have really good team chemistry and get along with each other," said Taylor.

Both players have aspirations to play at the next level.

"I want to keep playing as long as possible to see what happens," said Reichert. "One thing is that you can never take anything for granted."

Q&A with Eli Reichert

Q: What is your biggest fear?

A: The ocean. It’s the deep water. I like to go to the beach and I can handle shallow water, but the deep water… I don’t like it.

Q: What would be your superpower?

A: Something basic like super speed… or to make everything around you slow down.

Q: If you could have any kind of pet?

A: I have my dogs. I would want to stick to something simple so they’ll be easier to take care of.

Q: Pet Peeve?

A: I’m a really a laid back guy so there’s nothing that really bothers me much… except maybe someone who chews gum loudly.

Q: Annoying Habits?

A: I chew gum loudly. It’s the only thing my parents tell me about and I annoy myself.

Q&A with Logan Taylor

Q: What is your biggest fear?

Losing. I hate it.

Q: What would be your superpower?

Throw over 100 mph

Q: If you could have any kind of pet?

A monkey

Q: Pet Peeve?

Non-baseball people who try to think they know about baseball.

Q: Annoying Habits?

I don’t know if I do.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

Keep going and get better every day. Just keep pitching and keep working.