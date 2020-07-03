Since arriving in Orlando for the MLS is Back tournament, multiple members of FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The team revealed on Wednesday that six members of FC Dallas have tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday night, multiple reports indicated that three more players and a coach also tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the team total to nine players with positive tests. The Athletic was the first to report this news.

The team said all players, coaches and staff members had tested negative before leaving Dallas on Saturday. But as part of the screening process at the Walt Disney World resort – where the tournament is set to begin on July 8 – two players tested positive on Saturday, followed by more this week.

As a result, all members of the club delegation "will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing," the team said.

The identities of the players who have tested positive have not been made public.

All 26 Major League Soccer teams are staying at the Disney's Swan and Dolphin resort as the league prepares to resume its regular season, which was interrupted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

FC Dallas' opening game in the MLS is Back Tournament is July 9 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Though, the team's status for the tournament is now in jeopardy. The Orlando Pride women's professional soccer team pulled out of the NWSL's Challenge Cup after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

As will be the case later this month when the NBA arrives to resume its season, team members are not allowed to leave "the bubble" except for practices at the nearby ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.