Dakota Suttles was named last week as the new head baseball coach of the Magazine Rattlers.

Suttles, a 2012 Magazine graduate who moved on to play collegiately and major in history at Lyon College in Batesville, succeeds Randy Loyd, who has retired from all coaching positions except senior girls basketball.

As a senior playing at Magazine Suttles hit .469 with five doubles, five triples, and 24 runs batted in. He also swiped 31 bases for the Rattlers and was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All Star game that year.

That was after a junior year when he hit .454 and had a .611 on base average and also swiped 28 bases.

Suttles assisted Loyd on a volunteer basis during the coronavirus COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Following his college career at Lyon, Suttles was a student assistant with the Scots in 2017.

Justin Mackey was named the next Magazine boys basketball coach in April and will assist Suttles with the baseball team.