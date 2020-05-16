A pair of former quarterbacks will advance into the second round of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area contest.

Barry Lunney Jr. and Henry Burris each won their opening-round polls in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area which is on the Times Record’s Twitter page.

Lunney Jr. won his respective poll pitting four area athletes against one another with a decisive margin of 71.9 percent of the votes.

A former football and baseball standout at Southside, Lunney also played both sports at the University of Arkansas.

He started 40 games at quarterback for the Razorbacks from 1992-95, including the team’s first-ever SEC Championship Game appearance in 1995. Lunney left Arkansas holding school career records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completions, pass attempts and total offensive plays.

As a baseball player, Lunney was drafted by the Montreal Expos out of high school in 1992 and by the Minnesota Twins in 1996, playing one season of minor league ball in their organization.

Lunney then embarked on a coaching career, which included a return to his alma mater for two different stints (1998-99, 2014-19). This past season, he was the Razorbacks’ interim coach for their final two ballgames.

Currently, Lunney is serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Finishing second behind Lunney in his poll was former Waldron basketball standout Payton Brown, who finished with 15.7 percent of the vote. Brown recently announced he will continue his playing career at UAFS after de-committing from the University of Central Arkansas.

Former Northside basketball standout Corey Copeland, who also played at UAFS, finished third with 9.2 percent of the votes while fourth went to former Van Buren athlete Dwight Sloan, who had 3.3 percent.

Burris, a Spiro native, won his four-person poll by garnering 49.2 percent of the votes.

He went on to play quarterback at Temple University and then spent some time in the National Football League. Most notably, Burris started the Chicago Bears’ final game in the 2002 season.

But Burris really made his mark in the Canadian Football League, where he played 17 seasons with four different franchises.

He also won three Grey Cup championships, two with the Calgary Stampeders and the other with the Ottawa Redblacks, which Burris achieved in his final CFL game in 2016 before retiring.

When he won the Grey Cup with Ottawa, Burris became the oldest quarterback to win the Grey Cup at the age of 41.

Burris finished his CFL career with 63,227 passing yards and 374 touchdowns, both of which rank third all-time in the league.

Finishing second behind Burris in is poll was former Northside basketball standout Jay Richardson, who had 27.1 percent of the vote.

There was a tie for third place between former Booneville multi-sport athlete Will Swint and Tammy Elmore, a track standout for both Southside and Greenwood. Swint and Elmore each received 11.9 percent of the vote.

The top two finishers in each first-round poll advance to the second round of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area contest.

More first-round polls can continue to be found on the Times Record’s Twitter page.