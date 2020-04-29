ALMA — After the Lady Airedales finished up its first week of softball with two games and two wins, the squad was looking forward to a weekend tournament in Clarksville.

Everything came to an abrupt stop.

Peyton Barnhill was among the many seniors at Alma and in Crawford County whose final season was completely wiped out as Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Activities Board shut down schools and extracurricular activities in response to the growing worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.

“This has been hard on her and this group of seniors because this is the only sport that they play and they had worked extremely hard during pre-season to get ready and then not able to play,” said Alma coach Charla Parrish. “It is still like a dream and I am thinking I will wake up and everything is going to be fine. My heart goes out to these seniors because they will never get to play their senior year.”

Barnhill played in every game for four years with a total of 78 contests and earned all-conference during her tenure. She finished up her junior season with a .383 batting average and was .400 in her first two games of the 2020 season. Barnhill completed her prep career with 50 RBIs on 67 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, and four home runs.

“Peyton will be truly missed at third base because she has been there for four years and that is a very important and tough position to master and play and she made it look easy,” said Parrish. “Peyton has been a very disciplined young lady. She has always done everything that I have asked her to do. She worked extremely hard in the weight room this pre-season to get ready for her senior year. She was stronger and faster and was going to do great things this season.”

Barnhill also had high expectations for the Lady Airedale softball squad.

“We have a good relationship together,” Barnhill said. “We are close, but we’re competitive on the field and in practices.”

She thought one of the best games for Alma was a contest against Vilonia.

“We were neck to neck and had two people on bases,” Barnhill said. “I hit it over to get us ahead. We ended up coming back strong and winning the game.”

Barnhill grew up in Alma and has played softball for the past 13 years. She was introduced to the sport by a family friend, who coached her throughout her youth until she started playing for the high school as a freshman.

“It’s just the love for the game in general which keeps me playing and practicing,” said Barnhill. “I love being on the field.”

While high school softball has ended, Barnhill is looking forward to her future as she plans to attend ATU-Ozark to earn her associate’s degree in cardiovascular technology in pursuit of becoming an ultrasound technician.

“My favorite classes in high school would be my English class and skills,” Barnhill said. “I had the best teacher and I got to skills class with most of my softball girls. We were working hard every day.”

Before hitting the field, Barnhill would pray with her fellow teammates and she always looks for her mom in the stands.

“I would overcome a bad play or game by keeping my head up and having the mindset that I could always get it with the next play,” said Barnhill. “More practice on and off the field always helped.

“I’m inspired by Sierra Romero. She said one time she wanted a coach who would fight for her, and I’ve always believed in that. She’s very determined and sets goals for herself on the field.”

The Spring 2020 season will be remembered as what could have been.

“Always play the game like it’s your last, and stay dedicated,” said Barnhill. “Push yourself at every practice, and in every game but always have fun on the field.”

Fun Questions with Peyton Barnhill

What is your biggest fear? My biggest fear is spiders!

If you could have any superpower, what would it be? It would be reading the minds of people. I always wonder what others think of me or what they could be thinking.

What kind of pet do you want? If I could have any pet it would be a monkey

What would you rather be doing now? I’d want to be outdoors being adventurous, and playing ball.

Biggest pet peeve? Other people smacking

Any annoying habits? I don’t think I have any.

What have you been doing with your free time? I’ve been watching Netflix, my favorite show is All American, it’s a sports show and very interesting.