The Dallas Cowboys decided they could wait to address their defense in the NFL draft when a receiver they didn’t expect to be available was there for the taking in the first round.

Those greater needs were the focus on Day 2.

The Cowboys took Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall choice in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma at No. 82 in the third round Friday night.

The Cowboys had pivoted away from defense a night earlier because Gallimore’s teammate, receiver CeeDee Lamb, was surprisingly available with the 17th overall pick. Dallas had Lamb pegged at No. 6.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said the Cowboys actually had a tough call between Diggs and Gallimore in the second round, so they were thrilled that Gallimore was still there 32 picks later.

“It really played out in our favor,” Jones said. “If you do stay patient, you do stay true to your board, I do think things work out for you.”

Dallas lost its best cornerback in free agency when Byron Jones signed with Miami. Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs, had three interceptions and tied for Alabama’s team lead with eight pass breakups.

The younger Diggs went 95 picks earlier than his brother five years ago. Stefon Diggs was drafted by Minnesota in the fifth round but ended up getting traded to the Bills for several picks, including a first-rounder this year.

“I relied on him a lot because he went through everything,” Trevon Diggs said. “He’s my father figure, so it’s a blessing to have him, to ask him questions. I’m going to share this moment with him.”

The Cowboys tied for last in the NFL in interceptions last year and have been among the worst in the league in that category the past five seasons. They have young cornerbacks they like in Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but the position was still one of need.