FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim has been selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round with the 95th overall pick of the 2020 National Football League Draft on Friday, April 24.

He is the seventh Razorback taken by the Broncos and the 272nd Arkansas football player drafted. The last Arkansas played selected by Denver was David Williams in 2018 (226th). At least one Razorback has been picked in each of the last 25 years of the NFL Draft, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

It also marks back-to-back years a Razorback defensive tackle has gone in the draft, as Armon Watts was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft.

From Texarkana, Agim started 30 games for the Razorbacks on the defensive line, playing in 49 during his collegiate career. He racked up 148 tackles, with 31.5 for loss, including 14.5 sacks as the dominant presence in the defensive trenches. He finished his Arkansas career needing 1.5 tackles for loss and two sacks to break into the career top-10 marks in the school record books.

A senior captain, Agim began the 2019 season on the Bednarik Award Watch List and as a member of the All-SEC third team by the conference coaches and media that cover the league. Shifting to defensive tackle from the end position, he continued to be a force for the Razorbacks, recording 39 total tackles, 20 solo, with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, leading the team in both categories. He also forced a fumble against Colorado State on Sept. 14, while recovering one vs. Auburn on Oct. 19.

The 2018 campaign helped put Agim on the map, as he started all 12 games at defensive end behind 597 snaps (Pro Football Focus). He posted a career-high 45 tackles, 16 solo, with a team-best 10 tackles for loss as a junior. It made him the first Arkansas defender with double-digit TFLs since Deatrich Wise Jr. (10.5) in 2015. Agim also finished second on the team in sacks with 4.5, while leading the team in quarterback hurries with 11. He wrapped the year sixth in the conference in forced fumbles with three, two against Colorado State on Sept. 8, also recovering one vs. the Rams, with his third coming against LSU on Nov. 10.

Agim totaled 37 stops as a sophomore in 2017, the second-most among defensive linemen on the squad. He also finished second on the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and third in sacks (2.5), recording a tackle in 11 of the 12 games he played. Both of his forced fumbles came in a career day against Mississippi State, tallying nine tackles and 2.5 for loss vs. the Bulldogs on Nov. 18.

His freshman season saw him earn starting time in each of the last five games of the year, while seeing action in all 13 of the 2016 campaign. He tied for second among SEC freshmen in sacks (2.5) and fifth in tackles for loss (5.5), finishing the year with 27 total tackles and eight solo stops. He earned Freshman All-SEC accolades from the coaches for his first-year performance.

Agim was a three-year member of the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, graduating in three years with a degree in recreation and sport management. Earlier this month he earned recognition from the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society for maintaining a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout his college career.