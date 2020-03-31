ALMA — Taelynn Perry hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to bring home two runs and gave the Lady Airedales the walk-off win on the evening of March 12.

Alma led 9-0 going into the sixth when Van Buren prevented the shutout with an RBI double from Leah Wilkins, who later reached home on an error to make it 9-3.

The Lady Airedales loaded up the bases to start the sixth and Van Buren starter Katianne Bramlett walked in a run. Alma catcher Kelsey Shepherd cleared the bases with her single. Three batters later, Perry brought in the game-winning runs with just one out on the board.

It was just Alma’s second game after defeating Mansfield on Monday 9-0.

Jacklyn Petree picked up the win for Alma as she went six innings and surrendered seven hits with three earned runs, three strikeouts, and a walk.

Bramlett gave up nine hits for 11 earned runs with 14 walks and one strikeout.

Alma’s defense committed three errors in the contest.

“We hit when we needed to come up with hits and our defense was okay, we still got to get some cobwebs out of the way,” said coach Charla Parrish. “I’m always glad to get a game in and it was a wonderful day to play and a good win for us.”

Van Buren catcher Alexcia Trejo led the Lady Pointers (0-6) at the plate with three hits. Eight batters collected a hit for Alma with Perry nabbing two.

Alma was to hit the road to play in the Clarksville tournament starting today against Valley View, but by the time the Van Buren game ended the tournament had already been canceled.

Van Buren was slated to play Pea Ridge and Russellville on Saturday with a trip to Siloam Springs on Monday. The Lady Pointers were supposed to open their conference season on Tuesday at Rogers.

Both teams will be off the next two weeks due to the concerns about the COVID-19 virus and the Arkansas Activities Association suspended all extracurricular activities until after Spring Break on March 30. (Activities were further suspended until April 17.)

ALMA 9, MANSFIELD 0

Perry had three hits as Alma finished with 11 and defeated Mansfield 9-0 on March 9 in Sebastian County.

The Lady Airedales led 2-0 after the first and 3-0 at the top of the third. Alma added the final six runs in the seventh. Baley Williams had an RBI double and Mackenzie Martin added an RBI single during the inning.

Williams and Abigail Smith had two hits each for the Lady Airedales.

Martin earned the win scattering two hits across seven innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Mansfield left three on base.

Mansfield’s pitcher gave up 11 hits with seven walks, while the defense committed four errors. Alma stranded 12 runners on base.