The Magazine School Board formally accepted football coach Doug Powell’s resignation, effective April 18, during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.

The board also accepted boys basketball coach Buck Chappell’s resignation from that position with the school.

Chappell had been the senior and junior boys head coach for six years.

Following Friday night’s loss in Hector, Chappell told his players he would not be returning as their head coach. He would coach the Rattlers Monday in the district tournament, also in Hector.

The Rattlers have struggled the past two seasons but Chappell’s teams won 15, 17, and 17 games the three previous seasons.

In the case of Powell, Dr. Beth Shumate said there is still no timetable for naming a replacement or exactly how the school will proceed.

Powell is leaving the school after 15 years to be the head coach at Waldron. During his tenure at Magazine he was he head coach for eight years with a 40-42 overall record.