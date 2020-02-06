On a Sunday afternoon in early November, I took a trip up to northeastern Arkansas.

There, me and my wife explored Blanchard Springs Caverns and a couple of the other state parks in that area. We have a goal to see every state park in Arkansas (we are almost to that goal, but that's a story for another time).

Because we spent a great deal of time in the underground cave, that meant no wi-fi access. That also meant I couldn't get an update on the NFL games. So I decided to wait until we got to our hotel room in Mountain Home to check up on the action, using the NFL game recaps on Facebook.

I found out it was a tough day for the New Orleans Saints, who unexpectedly lost at home to an Atlanta team which had won just one game prior. Even more unthinkable was the fact that the high-flying Saints' offense didn't even score a single touchdown.

Then I wanted to find out how the other team I follow, Kansas City, fared. The Chiefs played at Tennessee that day and I figured it was going to be a tough ballgame.

As it turned out, it was a game with a wild finish.

Kansas City held a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter, only to have the Titans rally in the final minute. The Chiefs quickly marched down the field and got set up for a potential game-tying field goal, only to have it blocked.

So, in that hotel room in Mountain Home, I made the proclamation on my Facebook page that the Chiefs were going to be let down once again by their defense. Just like last season, when the defense cost the team a few more wins, most notably in the AFC title game to the Patriots.

How was I to know that it turned out to be the last time the Chiefs lost a ballgame.

The Chiefs capped off a magical and memorable playoff run by rallying from at least 10 points down in each of those three postseason wins. Highlighted, of course, by the insane rally in Sunday's Super Bowl.

But while we found out that you can never, ever count out Patrick Mahomes, there were other reasons why Kansas City was able to win its first Super Bowl title in exactly 50 years.

And, would you believe that the defense was one of those reasons? Yes.

The previously much-maligned defense gave up one second-half TD to the Houston Texans in the divisional round. They did the same to the Titans in the rematch for the AFC championship, and even held all-world running back Derrick Henry to 69 yards.

Then in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs held San Francisco to just 49 total yards of offense over its final four drives.

While it did help that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan inexplicably passed the ball when he should have ran it, especially up by 10 points inside of 10 minutes and counting, the Chiefs nevertheless got the stops when it mattered the most.

And then the Chiefs appeared to be in good hands with their running game.

It was perhaps another reason why Kansas City didn't make the Super Bowl last season, as the running game showed inconsistencies down the stretch. Especially after the loss of dynamic tailback Kareem Hunt due to his personal problems.

But the emergence of Damien Williams, who ironically had issues of his own which led to his departure from Oklahoma, turned out to be a revelation.

Williams, especially, was a force down the stretch for the Chiefs. In their final regular-season game, he rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Chargers.

Then in the first two playoff wins, Williams had nearly 160 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, he rushed for 104 yards, including the game-clinching TD to seal the 31-20 win, while also catching the eventual go-ahead TD pass as the Chiefs came all the way back from their 20-10 deficit.

So, while Mahomes may very well be the new face of the NFL and is poised to become the best quarterback in this new decade, the Chiefs are far from a one-man show.

Their Super Bowl run was proof. Literally.