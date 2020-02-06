Grayson Bailey

Sport: Football

High School: Alma

College: Henderson State

Alma football standout Grayson Bailey signed a letter of intent with Henderson State Wednesday. He was recruited by Reddies assistant coach Tyler Clift.

"On my first two visits there, the coaching staff really stood out to me," Bailey said. "They seem to care about the players, and that's one of the things I was looking for."

Bailey caught 38 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns for the Airedales last season. In addition, Bailey rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns. He also excelled on defense.

"This has been a life-long dream of Grayson's, and one of only 2.6% of all high school football players get to achieve, and Grayson's one of them," assistant coach Greg Kendrick said. "Grayson not only was successful on the football field but also in the classroom."

Bailey finished his Alma career with 100 receptions for 1,066 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added 107 career tackles and three interceptions.

"As great as those things are, I think the one thing our coaching staff was most proud of was his maturation process," Kendrick said. "He's an example of what a team player is. It's been an honor and a privilege for our coaching staff."

Jude Bartholomew

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Arkansas Tech

Jude Bartholomew was recruited to Arkansas Tech by receivers coach Ryan Trevathan.

“He started recruiting me in the summer and saw something in me that he liked,” Bartholomew said. “I went to a summer camp and started talking to me before that. He said he liked my work ethic and what I did on the field.”

Bartholomew caught 44 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns for Van Buren this season, including six receptions for a team-high for the season 162 yards and a touchdown against Alma.

Bartholomew’s dad, Chris, was a Wishbone halfback for the Pointers during the 1996 state championship season.

“He taught me how to throw a football and catch a football,” Bartholomew said. “As long as I can remember, he was out in the yard throwing me footballs. I played running back a little, but he always through I’d be a receiver because I’m taller than he is."

Bartholomew moved from outside to inside receiver about halfway through the season.

“I did that in the middle of the year,” Bartholomew said. “I always wanted to play inside receiver. Midway through the season, they moved me to inside receiver. I progressed really well at the inside slot. I think it helped the team and me a lot. Since my junior year, I gained about 30 pounds. The inside receiver goes over the middle more and takes more hits. I feel like that’s what they feel I’m best at.”

"He was an explosive play maker with good speed," Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck said. "He’s so strong especially from the receiver position. He was a tremendous receiver for us."

James Clayton

Sport: Football

High School: Northside

College: Central Arkansas

James Clayton is going from being a Grizzly to a Bear.

The former Northside tight end signed on Wednesday with the University of Central Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. He remarked he will continue to play at tight end for the Bears, but specifically what the team calls a B-Back.

"UCA has been the school I've wanted to go to for awhile," Clayton said. "I really enjoy how close it is to home. The campus is a good size but also makes you feel like you're not a small fish in a big pond.

"The football team is very impressive and has a record of success and pursuit of excellence. The coaching staff really made me feel at home. I'm extremely excited for this opportunity."

Clayton caught 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown this past season for the Grizzlies.

He will get to have a sneak preview of his future collegiate venue when Clayton was selected to play at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game this June on the UCA campus.

Matthew Curry

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Former Poteau defensive lineman Matthew Curry signed on Wednesday with McPherson College, located in McPherson, Kan.

"The school reminds me a lot of Poteau and the family atmosphere here, and that's the biggest reason I chose McPherson," Curry said.

Curry registered 31 tackles and five tackles for loss as a senior. He also played a big role in Poteau's 4A state title win against Weatherford, recording four tackles, including one for loss.

"It has been a blessing and honor to be a part of the Poteau Pirate football program, and I am thankful for all of the teachers and coaches who have invested so much into my high school career and getting me to this point," Curry said.

Treyton Dawson

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: Henderson State

Dawson, who played receiver for the Bulldogs, will get to continue playing that position at the next level after signing with Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He chose the Reddies over the school's rival in the same city, Ouachita Baptist.

"I first visited three months ago and I had a really good connection at the start with the coaches and they were really nice," Dawson said. "I liked the place and everything was good.

"They have special sayings there, like 'Code Red' and 'No Mere Beasts.' All around, it's a great program for football; I went and watched them play while I was visiting for Ouachita, also."

This past season, Dawson was second on the Bulldogs in receptions with 60 and led the team in receiving yards (838) and touchdowns (12).

His junior year, he caught 58 passes for 855 yards and seven TDs in helping Greenwood claim the 6A state championship.

Ethan Foster

Sport: Football

High School: Ozark

College: Henderson State

One of the more versatile players on a team with a deep roster, Ethan Foster signed a letter of intent with Henderson State Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

"I really like the atmosphere up there," Foster said. "They're really into the football program. They have good coaches and nice facilities — I'm just ready to be down there."

Foster did a little bit of everything for the Hillbillies. He started at cornerback, receiver and was the team's punter.

He was named the league's most outstanding defensive back and punter. Foster led the team with 29 receptions for 446 yards.

Defensively, Foster had a team-high five interceptions.

"He was a great player for the Hillbillies," coach Jeremie Burns said. "He was a versatile player who started at corner, wide receiver, and punter. He was able to lockdown the other team's best receiver."

"Ozark is a football town," Foster said. "They support basketball and baseball, but everybody comes together on Friday night. It's a different atmosphere."

Olivia Gaston

Sport: Tennis

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

In her career at Greenwood, Gaston captured four straight conference championships and the Lady Bulldogs won conference all of her four seasons there.

She also reached the state title match twice, in 6A her sophomore season and then this past season in 5A as a senior.

"It was an awesome experience," Gaston said.

But at Ouachita, Gaston will be playing both singles and doubles.

"I really like the coach, coach (Rachel) Jones, and all of the girls were really nice and I'm excited to play there next year," Gaston said. "I think I will play in the top six the first year; that's what I was told, but nothing for sure."

There was something else Gaston liked about the OBU campus.

"The cafeteria, it was really super nice," she said. "There's also a lot of other Greenwood people going, so I'm excited."

Kevan Jones

Sport: Football

High School: Cedarville

College: Northeastern State (Okla.)

Two-sport star Kevan Jones is headed to Tahlequah, Okla.

The Cedarville football standout signed a letter of intent with Northeastern State University. A second-team all-conference defensive standout, Jones had 35 tackles and three quarterback sacks last season for the 6-4 Pirates.

"I'm super proud of the kid. He's kind of bounced around schools, and he came to Cedarville and really thrived," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "It's been a long time since Cedarville has had a football sign anywhere."

Washausen, who took Jones to a RiverHawks camp last summer said NSU likes Jones as a offensive tackle.

He is a two-year letter winner in both football and track. Last spring, he was named the Best of Preps River Valley boys track athlete of the year after winning the shot put at the 3A state meet.

Taylor Koeth

Sport: Cross Country

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

Koeth, the former Lady Bulldogs' cross country standout, was one of several Greenwood athletes to sign Wednesday with Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

"That's super cool just to have some familiar faces around campus and it will be nice, and I'm so proud of all of them; it's great," Koeth said. "I'm excited (about OBU); it's a really pretty campus, it's beautiful. I love that it's a Christian university and the program is new, it's building.

"They've got a new coach this year, so I'm excited to see where it goes and how I can help the program and the team was great, so I loved everything about it. ... The team was super sweet, they welcomed me in when I went to visit and just told me a lot about the program and how great it was. I'm going to major in English education and they have a fantastic education department, so that was a big positive for that school."

Koeth is heading to OBU after a successful career with the Lady Bulldogs. She was a four-time state qualifier, and placed in the top five at state individually her last three seasons, including fourth her senior season.

Also as a senior, Koeth was part of Greenwood's first-ever conference championship team and first-ever state championship squad in cross country when the Lady Bulldogs won the 5A title in Hot Springs last November.

"I'm excited to see how I can improve at the next level," Koeth said.

Jayden Mankin

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: Northeastern State

Mankin, who played a big role in the Poteau Pirates' run to the 4A state title in December, is now wanting to help turn around Northeastern State's football fortunes.

On Wednesday, Mankin was one of 39 incoming freshman players who signed letters of intent with the Riverhawks.

"It's just great people and a great location," Mankin said. "The football program in past years has had great success and knowing that I have a chance to come in and make it better is a dream.

"They want me to play at safety and I've played safety all four years of high school, so it's nothing new to me."

A wide receiver and strong safety for the Pirates as a junior, Mankin played running back and safety as a senior. He rushed for 848 yards and 13 touchdowns, including scoring the team's only touchdown in Poteau's 9-7 win against Weatherford for the 4A title.

He was also named the District 4A-4's defensive back of the year, recording 54 tackles, breaking up nine passes and intercepting three more.

Emma McCorkle

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

Lady Bulldog softball player Emma McCorkle is looking forward to seeing what she can do once she graduates this spring as she signed with Ouachita Baptist University.

"It's so crazy, it's almost a dream come true," she said. "I always look forward to playing at the next level, so it's exciting."

She's also one of several Lady Bulldog softball players who have already signed to play at various colleges.

"It's really cool to like see us all chasing our dreams and going where we have always desired to, and it's just really cool seeing everyone grow together and eventually go our different ways," McCorkle said.

In regards to OBU, McCorkle likes the direction the program is going. She expects to play in the outfield but may also play as a middle infielder.

"The campus is beautiful, the size for me is just perfect; it's not too big but it's also not too small," McCorkle said. "The softball program is amazing with the new coach they've got (Leslie Dean), so I'm really looking forward to it. ... The coach is so motivating and very positive with all her words and she's a very good fundamental coach."

As a junior last season with the Lady Bulldogs, McCorkle batted .340 with a .400 on-base percentage. She scored 21 runs and drove in seven more.

Bella Mora

Sport: Soccer

High School: Greenwood

College: University of the Ozarks

There were a lot of things Mora, the Lady Bulldogs' soccer standout, liked about Ozarks.

"The team mobility and like the coach just talking to me; they were always really nice," Mora said. "They never had any drama or anything, and the school was just very nice.

"The academics are super-high. ... It's a very good school, it's very clean, it's very small and it's so close to home. It was very good."

Mora added that Ozarks wants her to play both forward and midfielder.

She was second on the Lady Bulldogs in goals as a junior with 13 after recording 12 her sophomore season. Mora also led the team in assists as a junior with four.

Isaac Nason

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: MidAmerica Nazarene

Nason was recruited to MidAmerica Nazarene University by assistant coach Kenneth Sellers.

“Coach Sellers said that I have a nose for the ball and that the new head coach is going to change into more of a throwing offense, and that I can really do something for the team,” Nason said. “He said that he saw all my film and liked that I can make difficult catches when it’s necessary.”

Sellers emphasized that new head coach Paul Hansen will run a wide-open passing attack.

Nason had 25 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown for Van Buren this past season and catching 39 passes for 496 yards and five scores for Charleston in 2018.

MidAmerican Nazarene is an NAIA school in the Heart of American Conference, and signing was a big deal to Nason.

“It’s very exciting,” Nason said. “I’ve dream about this my whole life, signing on National Signing Day. It was one of my main goals. To finally do that meant a lot to me.”

"He was a sure-handed receiver for us. He was really a weapon for us over the middle of the field especially on third and fourth downs and crucial situations," Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck said. "Most of his catches were on big conversion moments. That’s where we used him.”

Nathan Nethers

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

Nethers signed with OBU on Wednesday and the Tigers are planning to utilize him as a deep snapper on special teams. He played deep snapper and left tackle for the Bulldogs.

"The (OBU) coach (Todd Knight) said not a lot of people, deep snappers wise, get scholarships, for deep snapper at least," Nethers said. "So it's a very rare situation.

"In my high school career, I've only had about two bad snaps I believe, so I feel like my accuracy and my dependability and my ability to run down the field and be able to make a tackle (are strengths)."

Nethers looked at several other schools in-state, including Hendrix and Arkansas Tech, but ultimately decided on OBU. Plus, the Tigers' recent winning tradition played a factor.

"The big deal was their history of winning, so that definitely caught my eye," Nethers said. "But also just how they seem to care about each and every player and not only football wise but how they succeed and develop, too (played a big role as well)."

Maury Newton

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College; Arkansas Tech

Newton just began playing football as a junior but caught the eye of Arkansas Tech receiver’s coach Ryan Trevathan after two touchdowns against Rogers in the 7A-West opener.

“Those were big-time for me,” Newton said. “They were bust-out plays that got me recruited.”

Newton had a 78-yard touchdown in that game, turning a short pass into a long scoring run.

He did the same against Bentonville with a 45-yard catch and run, and that’s what Arkansas Tech liked.

“I can get some bust-out plays, and some third-down conversions, any big-time play,” Newton said. “

Newton caught 24 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

"He was excellent on the perimeter whether it was hitches, slants, comebacks, go routes, or the fade ball," coach Crosby Tuck said. "That’s really where he made a living was out there on the edge. He has such an ability to go up and get the ball.

Jace Nicholson

Sport: Football

High School: Sallisaw

College: Central Arkansas

On Wednesday, former Sallisaw wideout Jace Nicholson committed to play at the University of Central Arkansas. He will become a preferred walk-on with the school.

"A blessing; I still can't believe it," Nicholson said. "For them to have me as a preferred walk-on, just giving me a chance to show them what I can do, I'm grateful.

"I went on a visit and the coaching staff really made me feel like I could do great things there. They can believe I'm going to show up and give it my everything for that team all the time."

Nicholson played a vital role in the Black Diamonds' resurgence his senior season, when they finished 8-4 and reached the 4A quarterfinals. In a win against Hilldale, he caught seven passes for 257 yards and three TDs; then in another win against Fort Gibson, he had eight catches for 96 yards, including the go-ahead TD in the final minute of play.

Despite the loss to Weatherford in the 4A quarterfinal, Nicholson tied a single-game school record with 12 receptions. He also set a school record with 299 yards.

Cha'Raun Page

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Lyon College

Cha'Raun Page was recruited to Lyon College by assistant coach Clint Kent.

“They said I play like they want me to play,” Page said. “They watched film. They gave me a chance. It will be a continuation of what happened this year.”

Page earned All-Conference in the 7A-West and had other offers at bigger schools, but Page liked Lyon based on his chosen field of study of Engineering and Architecture.

“It was the best fit,” Page said. “I couldn’t take away that opportunity of going to a school that has what I want to do. It’s not just about football, it’s about my future.”

Page had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered three fumbles for the Pointers this year and anchored the middle of Van Buren’s defense.

"He has tons and tons of energy all of the time," Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck said. "We’ll miss him as much in practice as we will in games. He elevated everybody around him. He wasn’t afraid to be a leader. He wasn’t afraid to hold him teammates accountable. That’s hard to find. There’s only so many players on a team ever with that kind of mindset and attitude.”

Matt Schilling

Sport: Baseball

High School: Southside

College: Northeastern State

Southside senior Matt Schilling signed a letter of intent with Northeastern State (Okla.) Wednesday.

"Whenever I went to visit, I was really impressed with them — the way they follow you during the week to make sure you're on track with everything going on," Schilling said. " "They (coaches) put a lot of interest in me."

Schilling said signing in front of throngs of his classmates was "like a dream come true."

"It's what I've always dreamed of," he said.

As a junior, Schilling batted .267 with two home runs and 15 RBIs. He also had four doubles and two triples.

Vaka Tuifua

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: Central Oklahoma

One of the more dominant defensive linemen in the state of Oklahoma is moving on to the next level.

Tuifua, the Pirates' imposing 6-foot-3 316-pound nose tackle, signed on Wednesday with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. It was the same location where Tuifua and his Pirate teammates won the program's first-ever state championship, beating Weatherford for the 4A title in December.

"It was the best fit for me as far as geography, playing time and chemistry among coaches go," Tuifua said. "I felt as if I belonged right away.

"They didn't pressure me, infer that my spot would be taken or show any red flags. I love playing football, and I want to be happy with the people around me."

He also liked the campus and the town.

"Edmond is a great city, and UCO has a graduation rate of 93%," Tuifua said. "With money spent on their facilities and academics, this place is where I'd love to call home for the next four years."

As a Poteau senior, Tuifua — who originally began his high school football career in Barrow, Alaska and was part of a state title team there — led the Pirates in tackles for loss with 25. He also had 54 total tackles on the season.

Dauntay Warren

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: Langston (Okla.)

Former Poteau cornerback Dauntay Warren, a member of Poteau's 2019 4A state championship team, signed with Langston University in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Warren recorded 24 tackles during the Pirates' title season. He also led the team in interceptions with four while also causing one fumble and recovering another. Warren broke up four passes as well.

Abigail Woodring

Sport: Tennis

High School: Greenwood

College: John Brown

Former Lady Bulldog tennis player Abigail Woodring, a state qualifier, does have some built-in familiarity with her new school, Siloam Springs-based John Brown University.

It's the same school where her older brother, Woody Woodring, attends and is also on the JBU tennis team.

"My brother's already in school there, and he kind of convinced me to go," Abigail Woodring said. "At first, I wasn't going to because he was there. ... But we'll be on the same team and I think it will be fun; we get along fairly well.

"I really liked the size of the school and like the community there. ... I'm going to major in music education and I really like the music program and I met a lot of the professors and it's really nice."

Woodring reached the finals of the 5A-West conference tournament last fall and helped Greenwood win a team conference title. She also made it to the 5A state semifinals.